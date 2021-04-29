Top 6 Essentials of Skin Care
Taking care of our skin is important, it protects us from the elements and keeps us safe from infection. But it does such a good job of these things that when we consider our skin we are usually concerned about its appearance. We seem such shallow creatures as we quickly judge others on the condition of their skin. But our harsh discernment is an instinctual response to potential disease and a way to determine the suitability of a mate. Skin health is a sign of overall health and we all recognise and respond to the signs. For this and other reasons, it is in our best interests to care for our skin and keep it looking as healthy as possible. Here are some of the essential elements of skin care.
- Expert Opinion: Before you spend a fortune on DIY skin care products and appliances, your best plan of attack is to seek the advice of experts as to what the condition of your skin really is, and the most effective way to improve it. Independent clinics like the Clear Skin Clinic in Neutral Bay by LabSkin Clinic, have years of experience in assessment and skin care treatment. A professional opinion will set you on the quickest path to better skin.
- Diet: Skin health is very often an indicator of body health and what is good for one is usually good for the other. There is no question that good nutrition is rewarded with healthy skin. Our diet today can contain so many processed foods that are high in saturated and trans fats. Food additives are loaded with damaging chemicals and free radicals. The key to skin nutrition is to increase the number of whole foods from natural sources. Eliminate seed oils, and burned or nearly burned foods, like French fries. Seek foods that are rich in collagens and vitamin C, D, and E.
- UV Light: We have a strange relationship with the sun. We need it, but too much of it is bad. Sunlight is essential for mental health, and the production of vitamin D, something we need to keep up our immunity. The best plan is to get limited exposure to the sun, maybe 15 minutes a day, and then cover up, or apply good sunscreen.
- Hydration: Your body is a chemical factory, all the processes run on water. Good hydration not only helps your body flush out toxic waste. It also helps to plump the skin, giving it a youthful appearance.
- Sleep: Your body does most of its healing at night if it is not too busy with the digestion of late meals. Get lots of sleep and skip the after-dinner snacks.
- Cleansers: A good skin cleaning routine is an excellent way to ensure bright, healthy skin, but there is no routine that works for everyone. It is best to learn your skin type and then go from there. Another thing to be careful of, is over-stressing the skin. Natural cleansers without unnecessary fragrances are best. Use the mildest cleansers, first. If you need something stronger this is a best way to find out.
For the most part natural active living is the best way to better skin. But a professional guide can help you find the best regimen. Take care of your skin and it will take care of you.
Recent Comments