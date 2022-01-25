Trucks You Need For Your Fleet

Right now we live in a unique time frame where there are plenty of opportunities to start your own business or grow it larger. When you see growth in your business, there is a need for more equipment to keep up with demand. You may have previously been able to handle everything with the company truck, but now with your new success, more towing power is going to be needed.

Now that you’re trying to expand your fleet, where should you start? We have you covered! Start by looking at your job requirements and selecting trucks that will help you accomplish your jobs. Building a company fleet truck rental doesn’t have to be tricky. With such a wide variety of selections, you are sure to find the right trucks for your needs.

Truck Rentals Available

Rentals can include anything from a diesel truck rental to a dually truck rental. You have the option to add a whole spectrum of options to your fleet or just use trucks for one specific group. See our most recommended trucks to use below:

½ Ton Pickup Truck

A Ram 2020 ½ ton 4×4 pickup truck is a great option if you are looking for something that is a lighter-weight option. Even though it is a lightweight option, it still packs a punch with its 8-speed automatic transmission, leather seating for 6, and towing capacity of 11,610 lbs. with a max payload of 1,449 lbs. This truck is a great option if you are looking for a gas-powered truck for off-roading, lighter hauling, or driving through less populated spaces.

¾ Ton Pickup Truck

A Ram 2020 ¾ Ton pickup truck is a great option if you are looking for fleet trucks that have a little more room. It has a ½-ton in the back with a 6’6” box and a 6-speed automatic transmission with the ability to tow more than 19,000 lbs and a max payload of 2,275 lbs. If you are looking for a diesel truck this option truck would be a great option for you. It would also be a great option if needing it for driving long distances or heavy-duty towing regularly.

1 Ton Flatbed Truck

A Ram 2020 1 Ton flatbed diesel truck is a good option for you if you are looking for 9 feet of flatbed hauling space and has the following towing features: B&W Goosehead Hitch, B&W Steel Drop Hitch with Full, Access Receiver, Electric Brake Controller, Exhaust Brake, and Tow Mirrors. This truck model can easily transport oversized equipment and it can hold up to 6 passengers which allows for easy crew transportation.

1 Ton Service Body Truck

The Ram 2020 1 Ton Service Body is the largest truck we recommend getting for your truck fleet. This truck is a good option for your service jobs. This truck has a towing capacity of 15,320 lbs. and a max payload of 3,070. It also has side storage compartments to help keep your smaller tools organized which will provide easy access once you arrive at a job site.

Look Further Into Fleet Truck Rentals