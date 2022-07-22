Using Demographics to Help Boost Your Online Audience

Social media is one of the easiest ways to grow your audience when trying to gain internet popularity. As you may already know, this is not all dependent on luck, and there is quite a lot of research that goes into how to best grow your online audience.

One of the most well known factors that play into whether or not you will be successful in engaging an online audience is demographics. You need to know who is watching your content and the things that they enjoy! If you are trying to gain an audience of middle aged people who will buy your product, you won’t make childish content, right? If you are looking to expand your audience further, you may want to create content that reaches a demographic that is more likely to share it.

What has been labeled as the “perfect demographic” is the 32 year old female that makes about $50k a year. These are the people who will like and share content more than others, so if you are looking mostly to gain traction and add more followers to your platform, you should be directing content towards this group.

To learn more about how demographics affect your online presence and how to market to certain groups more effectively by building a perfect audience, take a look at the infographic below: