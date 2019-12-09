Utah Air Quality Update

My family needs a favor: many of us are adversely affected when the air quality in Utah is bad.

Most people are not, so most people don’t care — but those of us who are miserable and trying to push through our day need a MAJORITY of Utahans to care, so that things can change and get better for us all.

This is a screenshot from the exclusive KSL Air Quality Network. Those red dots are the stations reporting an Air Quality Index above 151, meaning it’s “unhealthy.” The orange dots are “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

See the air quality in real time in your area at: https://www.ksl.com/weather/airQuality.