Utah Air Quality Update
My family needs a favor: many of us are adversely affected when the air quality in Utah is bad.
Most people are not, so most people don’t care — but those of us who are miserable and trying to push through our day need a MAJORITY of Utahans to care, so that things can change and get better for us all.
This is a screenshot from the exclusive KSL Air Quality Network. Those red dots are the stations reporting an Air Quality Index above 151, meaning it’s “unhealthy.” The orange dots are “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
See the air quality in real time in your area at: https://www.ksl.com/weather/airQuality.
This is an issue that revolves around health and wellness; and studies are being done with supplements like Verum CBD to see if they can help calm the effects of asthma and respiratory illnesses in general.
Recent Comments