What is SOC2 Type 2 Certification?

SOC2 Type 2 Certification is all about knowing how to protect customer data. SOC2 is one of the most stringent auditing standards for service companies and is set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The aim is to provide assurance to an organization’s perspective, and current customers regarding the security of the organization’s information systems. This is a lot easier said than done, so the certification takes someone with the drive to pass the test, especially in a complex field such as data protection. Here are some of the things that will be covered.

Access Control

Privacy is vital if you want to work in any sort of business. Customers will never trust you again if their personal data is lost or stolen. So the first thing to learn about is access control. The certification will allow you to understand how to design access control.

This relates to issues of trust, regular password changing, training for employees to avoid silly mistakes such as unattended machines and also, on-site access restrictions. You will also learn about encryption, so as data is being sent and or received, it cannot be stolen and read by any would-be attacker.

A two-factor authentication process is also a viable option as you want to have a separation of duties as good standard practice.

Confidentiality explored

Let’s dive a little deeper into this. The reason why we have access controls and network or application firewalls is to prevent even employees from accessing our data. This is because some employees should not see this data or perhaps, you don’t trust lower level employees with sensitive information. Access controls are not just passwords, they’re also firewalls.

These may be questions that are personal and only you would know the answer, it may also be a cognitive test to protect against bots, or it could be simply an admin restriction you place on your systems.

Performance building

In this course, you will also learn the importance of managed IT services such as those as you can see here. You will learn about monitoring and tracking strange behavior that could be a hacker trying to actively test your defenses such as response times. You may also find that threatening behavior from internal sources such as employees or faulty applications could be the case.

You will learn disaster recovery so that should a risk materialize you are able to bring back systems quickly and allow your business to continue operating at a basic level. Security incident handling will also be taught to you, so you can follow a procedure should you incur an event that was or could have been damaging to your business.