Sex Trafficking: The Process When Good Wins

The act of human trafficking that is associated with sex trafficking is also referred to as modern-day slavery. There are serious health consequences for individuals, families, and communities.

Those who engage in human trafficking exploit the victim by means of force, fraud, and coercion or by making them perform sexual or labor services for a fee. The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 describes sex trafficking as “the employment, harboring, transportation, provision, obtaining, or patronizing of a person in order to commit unauthorized sexual activity.”

Even with no force, fraud, or coercion, any commercial sexual activity involving a minor is considered trafficking. Preventing trafficking in the first place can be achieved by understanding the common risk and protective factors for violence.

How Sex Traffickers Get Busted

By making trafficking more difficult, recent legal actions aim to combat trafficking. The 2019 Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) restrict the advertising of commercial sex on online advertisement sites like Backpage.com.

Hotel and motel chains are being sued for benefiting from trafficking in their establishments under the civil cause of action. A creative approach is used to combat trafficking in these lawsuits. Local anti-trafficking efforts can be bolstered by creativity and collaboration from legal professionals.

Look Out For The Common Signs:

There are some obvious signs of human trafficking. What are some more subtle signs that the average person is likely to miss?

He/she has no idea where they are or what city they are in

Personal stories that are inconsistent or contradictory

Is prohibited from speaking for himself/herself

There is no identification

If it is on the neck or says the name of someone, tattoos or branding are particularly prominent

The consequences of a lack of care for one’s teeth

STIs or abortions caused by sexual transmission

The purchase of luxury items without explanation, older boyfriends, sexually provocative clothing for young people

Moving frequently

What Happens When A Sex Trafficking Case Come About?

An attorney can bring traffickers to justice using civil, criminal, and employment laws to combat human trafficking. Lawyers have fought charges leveled against women who were forced into prostitution in order to assist survivors and protect their rights. In addition to criminal restitution awards, trafficking victims can seek civil damages.

Civil advocates have helped human trafficking victims receive restitution awards during criminal proceedings. Multiple federal courts offer victims restitution for the losses they suffered and the value of any illegal work they performed while forced to work for them. Survivors of human trafficking need the support of lawyers, and the legal community should be aware of the issue.

What Happens To A Victim Of Sex Trafficking After They’re Free?

The psychological and physical effects of surviving trauma can be severe, limiting survivors’ job prospects and ability to function as members of society.