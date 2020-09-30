What your brushing regimen should include

Teeth Hygeine 101

Everybody wants healthy teeth with no yellow stains or other discolorations, there’s actually a very simple way to work towards this goal, and it’s having a daily brushing regimen that you can follow with ease. There are a whole host of methods you can add into your daily regimen that won’t add any extra time to your day but will leave your mouth looking healthy and feeling refreshed. Keep on reading our article to find out how!

1. Brush, Brush, Brush

You are going to hate us for suggesting because it seems so childish and obvious but you’d be surprised on how many people fail to brush their teeth correctly. We are going to make a very easy to follow list just for you that makes the brushing process easy to follow.

Brush your teeth for 2 minutes everyday. Spend 30 seconds on your top set of teeth, and then your bottom set of teeth, do this twice so that it totals 2 minutes.

Make sure that your toothbrush is held at a 45-degree angle, pointing towards your gums.

Brush every surface in your mouth. This includes gums, the back of your teeth, and of course, the main surfaces of your teeth.

Make sure that you are brushing your teeth twice a day, ideally once when you wake up and then once before you go to bed.

2. Floss

No, not that Fortnite dance craze. The thin wire stuff. Many people don’t realize just how important and effective flossing your teeth can be. Again, we’ll make a simple list for you to follow below.

Floss once a day.

Floss every tooth, even the ones at the back of your mouth.

Try and use as close to 45 cm of floss as possible. Wrap it around your fingers and lower it between your teeth.

Follow the curvature of your teeth to avoid gum damage.

Slowly pull backwards and forwards in the gaps of your tooth and then repeat this for each tooth.

3. Mouthwash

Again, another neglected part of oral hygiene. Mouthwash leaves your mouth feeling refreshed after it is used and is another way of killing bacteria in your mouth and then slowing down its re-emergence. You can even buy specialized whitening mouth wash if you want an added boost to your teeth-whitening dreams and processes.

After you have flossed your teeth get a cap of mouth wash.

Sip this mouth wash into your mouth and swill it around for 40 seconds to a minute with your mouth closed.

Spit out the mouthwash into the sink.

4. Cleaning Your Tongue

Cleaning your tongue has become a more common method of ensuring dental hygeine now. Bacteria from food builds up on your tongue and can end up making your breath smell. To avoid this there are some very simple solutions.

Toothbrush- Apply a small amount of toothpaste to brush and scrub your tongue in circular motions, then rinse your mouth.

Tongue Scraper- Grab both ends of the scraper and put it in the back of your mouth and scrape out of your mouth, rinse the scraper in the sink and then repeat this until your tongue appears less white and more pink.

Here’s to a Healthy Mouth