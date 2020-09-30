4 Benefits of Utilizing the Cloud

No matter what type of business you run, or what industry you operate in, there’s no doubt that you’ll have heard the term “the cloud” being thrown about. Put simply, the cloud is a group of servers that are located in data centers all over the world and can be accessed over the internet.

You can store data and applications on the cloud and then access them at any time—day or night—from any location and on any web-connected device. When you use the cloud, you and anyone who works for you will no longer have to manage physical servers or run software applications on business-provided machines.

Nowadays, more and more businesses are opting to switch their data storage to utilize cloud solutions. But what are some of the specific benefits you can expect by switching to using the cloud yourself? Here are just four of the most impactful benefits.

1. Easily Scalable

The cloud is easily scalable. It has a seemingly infinite capacity for storage and applications, so it can grow as your business grows. In the same way, if you find that your business shrinks, your cloud usage can easily shrink in line with your business’ needs and operations. This means that whether you experience success, or simply have to scale back a little for a while, the cloud will work perfectly for you.

2. Regular Data Backups

If you’ve ever lost data, you’ll know the countless problems your business can face as a result. Besides sheer inconvenience, there are now strict data protection laws, rules, and regulations in place, meaning it is your legal responsibility to store data safely. When you use the cloud, your data is backed up automatically and on a regular basis. This takes a chore off your hands and can provide you with peace of mind. You can rest assured that your data is genuinely taken care of.

3. Remote Access to Information

Now, more than ever, we’re realizing the importance of staff being able to access information no matter where they are. The coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic has seen governments around the world insist or recommend that staff who can work from home do work from home in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

With increasing numbers of companies permanently switching to remote workforces, you may find that your staff needs to be able to access your company’s data from their own homes or other locations. Using the cloud allows them to do this. When your data and applications are stored in the cloud, your employees can access them from any device including their own personal devices, given relevant permissions are granted. This also helps with collaboration across different locations.

4. Increased Security

Security is key to any business’ success. The cloud plays an active role in preventing data breaches. Most cloud hosts provide file encryption, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and various other security features, which all serve to protect your data.