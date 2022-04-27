What’s Next in the CMMC Rollout Process in 2022?

Have you heard about CMMC, the new cybersecurity initiative from the Defense Department that is being rolled out this year? CMMC stands for “Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification,” and it will have a huge impact on businesses in all industries that work with the Department of Defense. CMMC aims to improve the cybersecurity standards for defense contractors and vendors, making our nation’s military more secure from cyber threats.





While CMMC is still in its early stages, many experts are predicting that 2022 will be a critical year as the rollout process continues. So what can we expect to see next in CMMC? Here are five key things to look out for:





1. New guidelines and regulations.

CMMC has already released several draft versions of its certification framework, with plans to finalize it later this year. As this framework is finalized, businesses across all industries need to start preparing themselves for these new guidelines. This involves identifying their current level of cybersecurity maturity, developing strategies for improving their security measures and processes, and ensuring that they have the proper resources to meet CMMC standards.





2. Data collection and analysis.

In order to effectively manage CMMC certification, businesses will need to collect and analyze a large amount of data on their cybersecurity practices, including their systems, networks, protocols, processes, employees, vulnerabilities, and more. This data will be used to determine whether or not companies are meeting CMMC requirements.





3. Increased pressure on defense contractors.

As CMMC becomes more widely adopted across the Defense Department and its various programs, we can expect increased pressure placed on defense contractors to become certified as well. This means that in 2022, many businesses may find themselves scrambling to meet CMMC standards in order to continue working with DoD clients and maintain their competitive edge.





4. More CMMC pilots and industry partnerships.

CMMC has already launched several CMMC pilot programs, with plans to launch more in the coming months. These pilots are intended to further test out the CMMC framework and provide input on potential changes or improvements. Additionally, we can also expect to see an increase in partnerships between CMMC and other organizations, such as government agencies or private sector businesses.





5. Increased public awareness and education.

Finally, one of the most important things that we can expect to see next in CMMC is increased public awareness and education regarding CMMC certification requirements. As businesses across all industries begin adopting CMMC guidelines and standards, individuals will need to understand what these changes mean for them, including how they can better protect themselves online. This increased awareness can help to make CMMC a success, ensuring that our nation’s military is better protected from cyber threats.



