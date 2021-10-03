Which One Is the Best WordPress Hosting Provider?

Wanna know which one is the best WordPress hosting provider, keep reading this guide. For growing a business the best WordPress Hosting is must needed. You need to opt for a web hosting service that has good uptime, speed, security, backups, and many other things. So in this guide, the top 3 Best WordPress Web Hosting Providers.

3 Best WordPress Web Hosting Servers

Here is a list of the 3 foremost WordPress hosting provider servers mentioned below.

Now we will explain these web hosting servers individually to know how these servers are best for web hosting. The below mentioned companies are the best and you can buy WordPress Web Hosting Plan Under $5 if you opt for any of them.

Hostgator is the best WordPress hosting provider and fast with good management of hosting and domain services. This web hosting server provides top-notch security apart from regular web hosting. It is a strong WordPress web hosting provider that performs supremely with auto-installed Jetpack and automatic updates.

Features of Hostgator

99.9% Uptime – the best thing about Hostgator is its uptime, this makes your website stay up always.

45-day Guarantee – If you feel Hostgator services are not satisfactory as per your needs, the company will refund your money back.

Advanced Security – It protects against malware, site backups, and much more.

Interpreted Control Panel – There is a simplified control panel with extensive resources, manage accounts, and much more.

Free Domain – Hostgator offers you a free domain for a complete year.

Free site migration – If you already have a WordPress, it can be moved from one location to another without any cost.

24/7/365 Customer Support – There is always customer support provided to users whenever they face any issue regarding web hosting.

Price of Hostgator

Hostgator services pricing plan is available for 3 plans which are starter, standard, business. Their prices are mentioned below-

Plans Price Starter $5.95 per month Standard $7.95 per month Business $9.95 per month

This is the pricing list for Hostgator. Sometimes the company offers its users to apply Hostgator Promo Code to purchase its services at minimum cost.

Hostinger

Hostinger is a one-stop solution for WordPress hosting service providers. It serves you with everything that you need for a successful business. This web hosting package provides advanced features that are useful to develop a website.

Features of Hostinger

99.9% Uptime – Hostinger provides a great uptime of 99.9% to your website which means your site always stays up.

Great WordPress Experience – Starting a new business is very easy with Hostinger as it has a great experience in WordPress.

Automatic Backup – It automatically backups your data regularly to prevent it from data loss, hackers, malware, etc. Also, protect you from data loss and recover all data.

Free Domain Name – this hosting service package provides you a free domain for a year.

Free WordPress Themes – to give an immense look to your website Hostinger provides you free WordPress themes.

24/7 Customer Support – There is always tech support provided for customers. So they can contact them whenever they face any difficulty.

30-days Money Back Guarantee – if Hostinger services are not satisfactory as per your requirements, your money will get refunded by the company after 30 days.

Price of Hostinger

Here is the price table for WordPress web hosting with exclusive Hostinger Coupon Code for new Users.

Hostinger Type Pricing Of Hostinger WordPress Hosting Attributes Single WordPress $1.99/month 1 website and 30GB SSD storage WordPress Starter $2.99/month 100 websites and 100GB SSD storage Business WordPress $5.99/month 100 websites and 200GB SSD storage WordPress Pro $11.59/month 300 websites and 200GB SSD storage

BlueHost

BlueHost is the best web hosting provider company created by Endurance International Group. It comes under the 20 largest web hosting servers and currently hosting more than 2 million domains.

Features of BlueHost

Automatically Installed WordPress – BlueHost web hosting server has pre-installed secure version of WordPress.

Free Domain – As like other hosting packages, BlueHost also provides a free domain name for one year.

Easy Website Building – It makes website building easy for pros and beginners. It provides simplified tools like mobile editing, custom CSS, image library, smart templates to create websites easily.

Automatic Updates – this server automatically updates your WordPress on a daily basis to keep your hosting plan secure.

WordPress Staging Environment – Through this feature, you can check the changes you do to your website before they appear to your visitant.

24/7 Hosting Support – The BlueHost expert team is always available for its users. They can chat or call them whenever they want.

Note:- For a brief comparison you can read Hostinger Vs Bluehost. This will help you to figure out which one is really better for you if you are confused between these two.

Price of BlueHost

The prices of BlueHost provide its hosting services into three plans which are described below-

Basic Plan (Blog or Small sites) – $2.75 per month

(Blog or Small sites) – $2.75 per month Plus Plan (Small business) – $5.45 per month

(Small business) – $5.45 per month Choice Plus Plan (Growing Up Business) – $5.45 per month

You can buy any of them which is suitable for your business. On the purchases of any plan you will get an opportunity to apply Bluehost WordPress Coupon Code for extra saving.

Best Web Hosting provider: Final Thoughts