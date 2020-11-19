Working Hard and Working Out, You Can Do Both

Modern lifestyles are notorious for promoting unhealthy habits. We fill our lives with tasks and leave no time for living. If you must go to work every day, you are already using up most of your awake time. And if you have other responsibilities, it might seem there is no way to add a workout routine to the mix. But the answer is not finding the time, rather it is making better use of your time and recognising the opportunities you already have, to exercise and eat better.