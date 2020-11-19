5 Reasons To Work With a Venture Studio

Have you ever considered starting or want to start a new business? Have you been hesitant because you don’t have the money to start a business? If funding is what’s keeping you from starting a business you need to look no further. You can now access a venture studio. They will help with your funding and help you start your business. They will help set your business up for success. So now you have no excuses for not opening the business you have been thinking of starting for quite some time now. There is nothing no longer in your way. Working with a venture studio is very rewarding and the input they have toward your business helps make your business thrive.If you’re looking to start a business a venture studio is a great resource to consider.

Venture studios help you create and fund your startup with experience and expertise. If you are in the Los Angeles area you can check out a great LA venture studio called M13. M13 is a full-service venture engine with a platform of experts and resources that helps their founding teams proactively navigate risks through all stages of growth and excel at execution. They could be a huge asset to any new business or startup. They will assist you in every step and stage of your business by creating unfair advantages that will drive bigger outcomes in less time.

Venture capital is a form of private equity and a type of financing that investors provide to startup companies and small businesses that are believed to have long-term growth potential. The main downside is that the investors usually get equity in the company, and, thus, a say in company decisions.

So a venture studio is an organization that creates startups, typically by providing the initial team, strategic direction and capital for the startup to reach product market fit. Distinct from the venture capital approach, venture studios are closely involved in the day to day operations and strategic decisions of growing your new business. After your new business shows traction, it can seek to raise capital from outside investors, including venture capitalists. The venture studio’s employees can decide to stay in the portfolio company or return to the studio to work on a new startup.

There are two main types of venture studios, they are independent venture studios and corporate venture studios. Independent venture studios provide all the resources needed to launch a new startup including the team, strategic direction and capital from their own balance sheets. Independent venture studios are, in essence, a more vertically integrated approach to the traditional venture capital model of starting a new business from scratch. Compared to the independent model, corporate venture studios provide a hybrid mix of talent, capital and strategic direction in cooperation with a mid to large size enterprise. Corporate venture arms will often provide initial capital and strategic direction to a corporate venture studio who brings the talent, process and know how to build a startup.