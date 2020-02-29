YouTube to MP3 Converters: Storage

In order to get started saving YouTube videos as MP3 files, there are a few things you need to check off your list. While it’s not hard to use YouTube to Mp3 converters, its best to have everything you need to get the full, successful experience of using a YouTube to MP3 converter. Mostly (other than a converter) you need to have the storage to put the audio files on your device.

Check your storage.

In order to save video files, you have to have the space for it. If you are almost at capacity in your device’s memory and storage, then you may only be able to save a few files. Then if you decide you want more in the future (or anything else for that matter) you won’t have room for it.

Tip 1: Go through your pictures on your device. Chances are there are a couple you can delete, whether they were accidental pictures, or you just don’t need them anymore. You can also print them out and put them on the wall or into an album before deleting.

Tip 2: Delete some unused contacts. Take a look at your contact list to see if you still need them all. If there are some you’d like to keep just in case, write them down in a journal to save memory, or put them into a document on another device.

Tip 3: Invest in some cloud storage. There are many places that you can store things online that can be accessed from multiple devices. So, you can either transfer some old files to the cloud, or the audio files themselves, and get to them from all devices associated with that account.

You can use Google drive, DropBox, and iCloud storage. Most online storage places may offer a small amount for free. You can use the small, free amount across these online storage programs. You can also pay for more storage on each location.

Tip 4: You can buy a memory card for your Android phone. You can also buy a new phone. iPhones vary in their allowed amount of memory (32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, etc.).

Tip 5: Delete any unused or unwanted apps. Cleaning out apps can save a lot of space.

Tip 6: Look for a solid-state drive for your computer. This is like a high-tech flash drive that can hold large amounts of information.

Tip 7: Spread your data out among devices. If you have 200 pictures from your trip to New York last summer, then upload them to Facebook or your computer then delete them from your phone. This can give you more room for audio files on your phone.

