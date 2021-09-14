10 Couple Retreat Ideas to Rekindle the Spark

Whether you’re going through a rough patch, haven’t spent a lot of time together lately, or just feel like you and your partner need a vacation, a couple retreat is a great option for getting things back on track!

There are many different types of couples retreat ideas ranging from romantic to adventurous to healing. Here are a few retreat ideas that you and your partner can look into to regroup and strengthen your relationship:

Relaxing Retreats

When some couples think of a couple retreat, they envision luxurious spas, messages, and beautiful views. If you and your partner are that kind of couple, here are some romantic and relaxing retreat ideas to look into:

Resorts

Resorts are an excellent couple retreat option because while you’re there, you don’t have to worry about a thing! No need to worry about cleaning up after yourselves, preparing meals or coming up with fun activities. The only thing you’ll focus on is each other!

Spas

Sometimes a good old-fashioned spa retreat is just what your relationship needs to get back on its feet. It can be difficult to be the best possible partner if you are feeling worn down. Spa retreats provide relaxation and pampering that can bring newfound energy and commitment to the relationship.

Second honeymoon

After the honeymoon phase of your relationship, it is natural for the frequency of intimacy to decline. That said, it’s important not to let it disappear completely! If you and your partner could use a boost, consider planning a second honeymoon. Whether you revisit the place you went to on your first honeymoon or choose to explore a new location, going on a trip that is solely dedicated to rekindling your intimacy will help you feel more connected to your partner.

Adventurous Retreats

While most people aren’t able to turn down a massage from time to time, you and your partner might be looking for more activities to do during your couples retreat. If that is the case, consider some of these more adventurous couples retreat ideas:

Camping

If you and your partner aren’t into spas or resorts, no problem! Pick a place in the world and look into camping there as a type of couples retreat. There is something to be said about the healing and rejuvenating powers of being out in nature. Camping, hiking, and cooking over a fire are all great ways to reconnect with your partner in ways that aren’t possible in everyday life.

Road trip

Road trips are another great way to reconnect with your partner. Just pick a spot on a map and start planning! Once you get on the road, you’ll have endless hours to just be yourselves. In the chaos of everyday life, it is very possible to be completely out of practice just chatting with your partner. The open road is a great place to reacquaint yourselves, talk about your relationship and rekindle your connection.

Fitness retreat

Whether you and your partner are looking to kick start a fitness routine or exercise is already a priority for you, a couples fitness retreat is a great option for both your health and relationship. Exercise boosts your endorphin levels, which can help your mood, attitude, and relationship.

Healing Retreats

Healing retreats are dedicated to helping you recenter yourselves and reconnect to one another. Here are some healing retreat options that you and your partner can explore:

Detox

If you and your partner are looking to cut out alcohol, substances, or even just unhealthy foods, you can look into a couples detox retreat. Detox retreats are not only for people that struggle with addiction, but they can also be for people who would just like a cleanse. It can be super difficult to rid yourselves of vices (especially if you use them as coping tools or for comfort), but committing to detox will prove that you can do it with the help of your partner.

Yoga

Yoga retreats are a great option for couples that are looking to develop or maintain healthy habits through yoga and meditation. They can help you and your partner unplug from the stress of everyday life, improve your physical and mental health, and become more in touch with one another. Yoga focuses on the mind-body connection which can help put you more in touch with your own feelings (and your partner with theirs), which can allow you to be more present and available partners to one another.

Meditation

While there is some degree of meditation work in most yoga retreats, there are also retreats dedicated entirely to the art of meditation. Meditation is a great tool to have when you are feeling stressed, uncentered, or just overwhelmed. Going to a meditation retreat with your partner is a great way to learn about ways to cope with stress and how to become more in tune with your body. These retreats can be very challenging for people that do not have experience sitting with themselves, their thoughts, and their feelings, but learning to do these things can make you more self-aware and at ease with yourself, which translates into being a better partner.

Therapy

If you and your partner feel like you need a space to really work through the issues in your relationship, a couples therapy retreat can work wonders. Therapy retreats offer informational group sessions, one-on-one therapy, couples therapy and team-building activities that can help you and your partner work through problems and become closer to one another.