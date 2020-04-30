3 Important Questions to Ask a Removal Contractor
If you are planning to
relocate anytime soon, your thoughts will eventually turn to sourcing a removal
contractor, and with so many companies, all offering a second to none service,
it can seem like a daunting task to find the best provider. Obviously, you want
a local company, and if you happen to know someone who has recently moved, you
could ask them about their experience.
Here are a few
essential questions to ask any potential removal contractor, which should
ensure that you make an informed decision.
- Do you have a packing service? Packing is a job that is best left to the
experts, and most removal companies would offer a fully comprehensive packing
service, where they supply all of the packing materials. The experts use a
colour coding system or labels, which ensures that the contents of each box is
clearly written on the side, plus with the name of the room, unloading is
easier. All the removal company needs from you is a full inventory list, then
they can begin with the packing.
- Are you Fully Insured? Even when taking the greatest of care,
accidents can happen, so your removal contractor should be fully insured for
every eventuality. Mots providers would have several million dollars of public
liability insurance, which would be more than ample, but you should ask any
removalist about their insurance coverage. If, for example, you have some very
valuable antique items, you should check that your removal company is covered
for such items.
- Is your Quote All-Inclusive? In a perfect world, every removal contractor
would have transparent pricing, but sadly, this is not always the case, and
when you ask a local company to quote for your move, you should confirm that
the price quoted is actually fixed, regardless of what happens. Ideally, the
quote would be broken into sections that allows you to see where your money is
going, and you could ask the Sydney removals contractor to write the words ‘fixed price’ on
the quote, to avoid any misunderstandings.
- Do you Have Temporary Storage Facilities? It is rare that a relocation can take place in
a single operation, as often the date of leaving one property does not coincide
with the date you can occupy the new dwelling, and if your possessions have to
be stored for a few days, it is important to know that the removal company do
have secure storage facilities. Some levy a small fee for this service, while
others will not charge, and it is up to you to check whether or not there will
be a charge for using secure storage facilities.
Most homeowners would select 3 companies from a Google search list and invite each one to quote for the project, which then allows you to compare prices and service to ensure that you make an informed decision as to which company you select.
Recent Comments