What the Coronavirus Outbreak Means for Employers Looking to Hire

With the rise of COVID-19, economies across the globe have been hit hard. Many businesses have been forced into unfamiliar remote working conditions while others have had to close up shop altogether.

But although businesses are suffering due to the outbreak, there could be a huge advantage for some organizations. Employees have had to be furloughed or let go, meaning the talent pool is growing. So for businesses looking to recruit, hiring prospects just got a lot more attractive.

Here’s how COVID-19 is affecting businesses and how some are taking advantage of the results of the pandemic:

How Is COVID-19 Affecting Businesses?

Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that the virus has affected the economy in a hugely negative way. With businesses closing and demand reducing, lots of people are losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

In some cases, businesses have also been switching to a ‘work-from-home’ basis, especially if their work is not considered to be essential. Because of this, a lot of employers are now focusing more on their existing employees and the diversity of the roles they perform, reducing the need for new hires and sometimes even letting go of some of their staff.

On the other hand, however, there are a number of businesses that are finding they need to increase the number of people they have hired. From delivery drivers to checkout clerks, there are a lot of industries whose demand has actually increased as a result of the pandemic. As a result, hiring managers are learning that they have a greater talent pool to choose from when it comes to selecting new employees.

How Is COVID-19 Affecting the Recruitment Process?

As mentioned, the recruitment process for some businesses is ramping up, even though for many industries it is currently on hold. People who have recently lost their jobs due to the circumstances are in need of another position as soon as possible, and businesses are seeking out the best talent to fill those positions.

When it comes to the recruitment process, COVID-19 is affecting the traditional interview method as face-to-face contact may not be possible. As a result, candidates can expect a great number of interviews to happen digitally.

Although the recruitment process may continue digitally, a number of businesses and industries may delay start dates. Whether it’s down to the lack of at-home training or due to safety precautions, start dates might be a little longer than usual.

The Importance of Drug Testing and Screening

Hiring managers should keep in mind that drug and health screening for new and returning employees should still be considered essential. Not only will these tests help protect your staff members, but they also protect your customers and others.

For example, if your business relies on delivery drivers in order to operate, drug and alcohol testing as part of the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse protects everyone who is out on the road, not just your staff members.