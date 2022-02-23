3 Simple Ways to Make the Fence Installation Process Easier

Fences are essential for protecting livestock from straying or attacks by predators. Additionally, they improve the appearance of your home. The kind of livestock you rear on your farm affects the fence used. Thus, you should know the advantages and downsides of every type of fencing material before erecting a fence.

1- Pre-plan the Fencing Process

First, you should identify the path through which the fence will pass. Ideally, it would be best to erect the fence 6 inches from the property line. Furthermore, the route should be straight to avoid pressure points. Also, remember to check if the fence lies in the right area to prevent future complications. When planning the route, visualize the fence line, hedges, corner braces, and entries to the farm. When setting up the fence, you may want to use permanent marks such as bright paints to locate these points. Locate fencing lanes linking working stations and set them up in the most agriculturally unproductive regions. For instance, consider setting them up along ridges and terraces.

Choose between permanent and temporary fencing depending on the intended duration of use. Temporary fencing is less strenuous to install and is portable. Therefore, it would be suitable if you plan on increasing your farm or installing a permanent fence in the future. On the other hand, permanent fences are ideal for extended use. Permanent fencing effectively bars livestock from straying into neighboring farms or roads. Alternatively, you can use permanent and temporary fences to protect your land.

2- Choose the Appropriate Fencing Material

By choosing solid and durable fencing material, you get to build a fence that lasts. The type of fencing material depends on the intended farm use. You can choose from timber, steel, or concrete for the posts. If you opt for concrete pillars, ensure you prestress the concrete first. Keep in mind the heaviness and susceptibility to fire attacks of these posts before settling for them. Steel posts are easy to set up and prevent fire attacks. However, they are costlier to buy compared to timber posts. Timber posts undergo treatment to ward off termites. Usually, people prefer them because they are easy to carry and manipulate to the required lengths.

There are various wires to choose from, ranging from barbed wires, electric wires, and mesh wires. Barbed wire fences are standard or suspended galvanized steel wires and have barbs to ward off intruders. Barbed wires are easy to install and cheap. If you opt for an electric fence, choose strands visible to animals to prevent shocks. Mesh wires last and are suitable for protecting crops. Woven wires are high to prevent livestock from jumping over the fence.

3- Erect the Fence

Carefully follow the fencing line you identified earlier, especially if erecting a permanent fence. When the ground is flat, pitch an end post on all corners and tie a string on opposite positions to establish a straight path. On hilly areas, the posts might not be visible and require some survey to pinpoint middle pillars. You ascertain that the route is straightforward if you only see the pillar close to you by observing from behind the pillar.

Ensure you correctly set up the corner posts, end posts, and the posts hinging the gate when installing your fence. Cut the end posts to 10 to 12 feet long and dig 4-foot holes. You can erect posts using a machine or manually. Place the pillars at the center and then stamp the soil for stability. Then, attach wires on the inner posts using staples, starting with the lower regions proceeding to the upper parts. For an electrical fence, earth the current to protect the animals from accidental shocks.