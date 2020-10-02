How You Can Transition to a New Job and City Smoothly

The excitement of moving to a new city for a job is only matched by the stress of the unknown. There is no guarantee that you will be a great fit at a new company but the opportunity was too good to pass up. The transition period needs to go smoothly so you can put your best foot forward in terms of your job performance. You do not want to struggle during your first few weeks due to having trouble adjusting. Take a proactive approach to getting used to your new role and your new city of residence. Below are a few tips to transition to a new job and city smoothly.

Attend Company Happy Hours

Fitting in at a new job is as simple as making the effort to attend company events. Company happy hours are important to build personal rapport with your new coworkers. You want to seem like you are a team player so attend these even if it is the last thing you want. You might find that a few coworkers are friendly and could turn into your first friends in your new location. Meeting people that you do not directly work with is also important. Being well-known within the office is positive as you do not want to be a person nobody knows.

Temporary Housing While Looking for a Permanent Place

Temporary apartments can be a lifesaver for a person new to the city. You might want to spend a few weeks exploring the city before making a final decision on the location you want to live. This housing can be rented month to month and allow you not to rush into signing any leases. Your temporary housing should be close to your office so you do not waste time on your commute daily.

Study Names and Roles of People You Meet in the Office

You might want to start studying the names and roles of people that you work with. You want to know the names quickly and knowing the roles can come in handy. The last thing you want to do is make a comment that will make its way to your direct manager. Being able to address someone by name is an added benefit of studying the names and roles of employees. You can do this via the company website or LinkedIn.

Embrace the New Opportunities You New City Possesses

There are going to be opportunities to have fun that are different than your previous location. Warmer climates allow people to stay outside or even venture to the beach. A large city could have a plethora of culture like that of New York City which could be the most diverse city in the world. Take the time to research the different activities that are considered staples of your new city. You could find hidden gems within the city which will affirm your choice to move.