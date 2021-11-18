4 Important Reasons to Use Synthetic Oil on Motorcycles

With motorcycles, there are many different things that can go wrong to cause expensive repairs. One of the most important parts is the oil in your engine. Synthetic oil will help you avoid problems with your engine and can actually save you money in the long run. If you’re not convinced yet, here are four reasons why synthetic oil should be used on motorcycles:

1) Less Engine Wear

Using synthetic oil on your motorcycle can help reduce engine wear. Even though the actual amount of oil in a tank is minimal, it still plays an important role! The more often you change out your motorbike’s oil, the better off you will be. Synthetic oils are known for lubricating well over extended periods. While regular oil might not handle this, synthetic oils will do the job.

Regular motorbike oil is made out of smaller molecules than those found in synthetic motorcycle oil. These small particles can break down over normal use, causing engine wear and even breakdowns for your bike! The high-quality molecules in synthetic oils do not break down as easily. This will prevent engine wear and can even extend your motorcycle’s life.

2) More Power

One of the best benefits of using synthetic oil on your motorcycle is that it can help you get more power out of your engine! If you’ve ever driven a high-performance sportbike, this shouldn’t be anything new. The same concept applies to normal bikes too, though! Synthetic oils can transfer heat quickly and help you improve your engine’s performance. This is because the molecules are able to move past each other more easily than regular oil, allowing for greater fuel efficiency.

When synthetic oils were first introduced into motorcycle engines, it took some time to get them running right! The molecule size needed to be just right in order for everything to work properly. Many different problems arose, but after a few years of testing and research, scientists found the perfect oil for motorcycles.

3) Better Gas Mileage

Another benefit of using synthetic oil in your motorcycle is that it can help you get better gas mileage! There are many reasons why this happens. For example, there is less friction between parts when the engine functions correctly with synthetic oils. This allows the engine to heat up more slowly and allows you to ride longer! Synthetic oil also helps with lubrication, so the parts in your engine will be less likely to wear down while you are riding.

4) Extended Oil Change Intervals