8 Things to Know Before Having Spinal Decompression Therapy

Spinal decompression therapy is a procedure that can be used to treat several back and neck conditions. The therapy uses a system of air pressure to ‘decompress’ the spine, which straightens it out and provides pain relief. This article will give you eight things to know before having spinal decompression therapy performed on you, so you will understand what the procedure entails and make an informed decision as to whether this type of spinal treatment is right for your condition.

1) You cannot have this type of therapy if your bones are severely degenerated or fractured.

The pressurized tube that runs outside the patient’s back during the procedure is attached to an air compressor, which generates constant pressure. If there are any weak spots in the patient’s bone structure, they might break under pressure. Fractured bones cannot be treated with spinal decompression therapy because they will not have adequate blood flow after being hurt.

2) You may feel worse before you start feeling better.

During spinal decompression therapy, your spine is put under a high amount of stress to stretch the joints, ligaments, and muscles that could be causing you pain. It takes time for your body to adapt to this new position physically, so at first, you’ll probably feel much worse than usual when lifting yourself out of bed or bending down to pick up something off the floor. However, once your spine has been straightened out, you shouldn’t feel as much pain, so it’s important to push through the pain barrier during this initial phase of therapy.

3) You will have a better quality of life after treatment.

Many patients find that their lives dramatically improve after having spinal decompression therapy. Suppose you have been living with chronic pain due to a herniated disc pressing on your sciatic nerve, for example, and the procedure successfully relieves this pressure. In that case, suddenly, you’ll be able to do more things around the house. You’ll also probably be in less pain when you drive, sit down, or stand up.

4) There is usually no need for follow-up treatment once your spine has decompressed the first time around.

Some patients have to have intermittent spinal decompression therapy after their initial procedure, but most cases are resolved after the initial treatment. If your first session of spinal decompression therapy straightens out your spine, then you should be able to drive or walk without pain for at least a day or two. This makes it easier to carry on with your normal activities.

5) You could have higher expectations than are realistic.

Even though spinal decompression therapy is an effective treatment for various back and neck conditions, it can’t undo any damage that has already been done.

6) If you have had the procedure performed on your back, you will need to lift heavy objects with a different part of your body.

Your arms, for example, instead of your lower back. After spinal decompression therapy, your spine can move through a much wider range of motion than it could before the surgery, but this does not mean that you will suddenly be able to hoist heavy objects without any help from other parts of your body. You mustn’t lift heavy objects after receiving spinal decompression therapy.

7) You need to keep up with the prescribed exercises. If you don’t, your symptoms will return.

The decompression tube attached to the air compressor during spinal decompression therapy stretches out your spine just enough to not put too much stress on your joints and ligaments. This is why you shouldn’t lift heavy objects after the procedure. Without the help of your spine, they would put too much pressure on your hips and knees, which could cause them to break or become inflamed. Exercise is important to maintain the height gained through therapy, but it’s also necessary to keep yourself healthy in general.

8) You will not feel any pain during the actual treatment.

The doctor or therapist might poke or prod your skin with a pin or give you an electrical shock, but these sensations are only temporary and should go away as soon as they’re done applying pressure to certain areas of your body. The decompression machine makes a loud noise, and you’re not allowed to talk during the procedure, but these things shouldn’t bother you.