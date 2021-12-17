6 Tips for Designing an Invoice

Did you know that in 2016, small businesses in the United States had over $825 billion in unpaid invoices? After doing all the hard work of getting a client and completing the job, you want to make sure you’re getting paid.

But how do you stay on top of making sure you send and keep track of invoices? And how do you avoid waiting months on end for a client to respond to your invoice?

The answer is designing an invoice that’s memorable and easily customizable so you can send them without hassle. Then you can focus on what really matters, growing your business and watching the money roll in! Keep reading for our top 6 tips on making an invoice that works for you.

1. Represent Your Brand

All those branding materials you use on fliers, logos, and your website… use them on your invoice! You want to promote your brand by keeping colors, fonts, and other branding features consistent across all your materials. This way, your clients will see your invoice and not even think twice about exactly who it’s for!

2. Make it Easy to Read

All the fun colors and logos for your branding are pointless if your business invoice isn’t simple to read. The whole point of an invoice is to get paid, so you want to make that as easy as possible for your clients.

Leave ample whitespace between sections of the invoice to promote easy reading. Stick to simple fonts (make it large enough to read!) and colors for the body of the invoice. Make sure the cost breakdown is clearly visible.

3. Use Precise, Polite Language

When talking about money, you want to approach the subject politely while not mincing your words. Be clear and direct about how much they owe you and when you need it. Vague language can lead to clients thinking they can put paying you on the backburner.

It’s about finding a balance of being direct without being harsh!

4. Personalize for Each Client

Don’t forget important details like your client’s first name or their company’s name. A generic invoice addressed to “Client” comes off as impersonal as if they have no value to you once the job is over.



Professional invoices with personalization will make the client want to remember you as well. That means getting your money on time!

5. Find an Easy-to-Use Template

You may know all the elements of an invoice, but creating one from scratch using a blank document can be intimidating. Templates make invoice design easy and customizable for each business. They take care of formatting and sizing so all you have to do is input your information.

6. Include a Memorable Show of Thanks

After asking your client for prompt payment, make sure to express gratitude in the invoice before sending it off. This is your chance to show appreciation towards the client for choosing you and your business. It’s also an opportunity to build a lasting relationship that results in more business!

You can also use this as an opportunity to let a client know where they can find you. Include your website, social media, or a feedback form after your “thank you” statement to encourage further engagement.

Designing an Invoice Made Easy

Now that you’re equipped with the tools for designing an invoice that works for you, start implementing them today! Invoices are the key to making money for your business, and glossing over this important step may lose your business money in the long run.