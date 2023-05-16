6 Tips to Have You Looking Your Best on a Beach Vacation

A beach vacation is a perfect opportunity for you to show your gorgeous tan and glowing skin, but getting there can be challenging. Between the salty sea water and the hot sun, your skin needs extra tender loving care to stay looking its best throughout the trip. From how to keep your skin hydrated to advice on how and when to sunscreen, these tips will have you feeling and looking great from the moment you set foot on the beach. Let’s dive in!

1. Get a Sunless Glow or a Spray Tan

When the beach gods call your name, you want to look at your absolute best. To get more radiant-looking skin, many folks turn to a spray tan. A spray tan is a great way to get an even, all-over tan without exposing your skin to the harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun. additionally, you can choose how dark or light you want your tan to be.

Alternatively, if you’d like a more natural glow without any UV damage, products like bronzing tinted or self- turner’s moisturizers can give you a subtle sun-kissed look. The beauty is that these products are vegan – hence, safe for all skin tones. Just ensure that the products you choose don’t interfere with or damage your skin. To achieve this, consider looking for product reviews or doing some research beforehand.

2. Book Laser Hair Removal Services

You know that feeling when you go to the beach for vacation and don’t know how to get that bikini-ready look? Well, worry no more! Book a few laser hair removal services before your trip, and you’ll be ready to show off your flawless and smooth skin.

Not only will laser hair removal help you feel confident and make the most of your beach trip, but it’s also a long-term solution – you won’t have to worry about shaving. It’s great to go laser hair removal. However, you need to consult your dermatologist to go over any health issues before treatment.

3. Eat Right and Stay Hydrated

Your diet has a direct impact on your complexion. On a beach vacation, you’ll be exposed to both the sun and the wind – it’s important to ensure your diet helps restore and protect your skin.

Staying hydrated is key especially when spending long days in the sun and sand. Your body needs adequate amounts of water to avoid dehydration and overheating. You should aim for approximately 8 glasses of water each day to help you stay hydrated.

4. Get Regular Exercises Before the Trip

Regular exercise helps to relieve stress, increase your stamina, and helps to tone your body. It also gives you the energy you need for the long days of adventuring in a new place. In addition, regular exercise helps to improve your metabolism and keep you fit during the beach vacation.

5. Pack your Essential: Beach Bag, Sunscreen

For bags, you should pack a tote with plenty of room for your sunscreen, towels, hats, drinks, and snacks. Sunscreen is a must-have if you are planning on basking in the sun all day. Ensure you have SPF 50 or higher that’s water and sweatproof so you don’t have to keep re-applying.

6. Consider Taking Your Skin Supplements

It’s recommended to take oral supplements two weeks before your trip. These supplements may include antioxidants such as Vitamin C, E, pycnogenol, and beta carotene to take care of your skin from within. They help in neutralizing the harmful effects of UV light.

With a little bit of effort and time taken on planning, you can make sure that you hit the beach feeling your absolute best. Just remember to take as much care of your skin as possible because it’s the shield against the sun.