7 College Standouts to Watch For During the 2022 NBA Draft

The chatter around NBA circles is high as the draft lottery gets closure. Many of the top basketball prospects are about to get their name called out in front of the world. These individuals are the cream of the crop for 2022, and living the American dream is about to become a reality. The draft lottery for 2022 is not short of having sharp shooters, excellent rebounders, and defensive specialists. Let’s dive into seven of the top college students that are looking to shake up the NBA.

1. Jaden Ivey is looking to deliver speed and sheer quickness once he hits the NBA court. The Purdue guard stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Ivey’s explosiveness is his top attribute, which should make him extremely hard to guard by most defenders. His style of play perfectly matches the run-and-gun style of the pros.

2. Jabari Smith Jr., is a prime choice for NBA scouts across the league. This 6-foot-10 guy is noted as one of the top shooters in his class. His intangibles are vast as NBA teams will be able to utilize his long length, physical strength, and excellent defensive skill. Jabari Smith Jr. has an array of moves that could become a problem for NBA defenders, but his footwork will need some steady improvements to become even more offensively effective.

3. Paolo Banchero is another 6-foot-10 forward, but this Auburn Tiger has plenty of physical size to throw around. Power and coordination are his strengths, and he’s known to use every square inch of muscle at the rim. Banchero should be a safe bet for most NBA lineups. The Duke forward comes from an excellent style of play thanks to its team-first concept.

4. Chet Holmgren is a polarizing player thanks to his array of physical talents. This 7-foot power forward can also play the center position with ease. This Gonzaga Bulldog is downright versatile and highly skilled for his size. On the other hand, he does lack in the weight department while only weighing around 195 pounds.

5. Sheldon Sharpe should hear his name called out early in the draft. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall, he is the epitome of what a shooting guard should be. Sharpe has a smooth and gifted game that has helped to propel Kentucky to many wins throughout the season. Star-like qualities such as shooting consistency and great athleticism will take him far in the years to come.

6. Johnny Davis is a 6-foot-5-inch guard from Wisconsin who has an excellent mid-range. His raw athleticism makes for stellar rebounding and great off-ball defense. Davis will bring competitiveness and unselfish play to help his new team.