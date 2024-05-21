7 Conditions That a Psychiatric Therapist Can Help Treat

While many people immediately link physical health problems to seeing their general physician, the same doesn’t hold true for mental health problems. Whenever issues crop up with your mental health, like insomnia or anxiety, speaking with a psychiatric therapist can be your best option for a quick recovery. In fact, there are seven common conditions that psychiatric therapists treat on a regular basis.

1- ADHD

Those diagnosed with ADHD may need to focus on building more life skills than others. These include things like study skills, attention skills, and emotional skills. A psychiatric therapist will be able to identify areas where you need enhancement and even prescribe medication when necessary to better manage your condition.

2- Addiction

There are many addictions out there, ranging from alcohol and nicotine to various drugs. Seeking help from a psychiatrist can allow you to determine your triggers better and create useful mental and behavioral patterns that suit you better. A commonly used therapeutic tool is cognitive behavior therapy, or CBT for short.

3- Insomnia

Insomnia is an issue that can affect all other areas of your life over time. If you’re struggling to get or stay asleep at night, speaking with a psychiatrist can help. They’ll work with you to correct bad habits and behaviors while teaching you necessary relaxation techniques. Sometimes, it takes diving deeper into your lifestyle and thoughts to get to the root cause of your insomnia.

4- OCD

Known formally as obsessive-compulsive disorder, OCD can have you battling mentally every day. A psychiatric therapist can use cognitive therapy and exposure as well as response prevention therapy to help control your urges. Your therapist will help you to build up necessary life skills that you can implement each day to better control your physical behaviors and feelings regarding your diagnosis.

5- PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder is very common in abuse victims and those in the military. Speaking with a psychiatric therapist can help you to gradually start approaching the feelings, situations, and memories that you’re struggling with. Therapists will use various approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapy and prolonged exposure.

6- Anxiety

Anxiety is becoming a more widely discussed mental health problem that affects individuals of all ages and genders. A psychiatrist can help you to determine known triggers and teach you more effective ways to cope. They can do this through relaxation techniques, like guided imagery, deep breathing, and progressive muscle relaxation.

7- Depression

Depression is rooted in negative thoughts and processes. A psychiatric therapist will not only be able to provide you with extremely valuable emotional support, but they’ll also help you get to the core of your depression. Throughout your sessions, you’ll learn useful strategies for helping to rewire your negative thought patterns and processes.

A psychiatrist therapist can be a valuable resource for many different people suffering from mental health disorders. From PTSD and OCD to addiction and depression, this type of therapist will have a plethora of knowledge to help get to the root cause of your condition. They’ll work steadily to provide you with useful coping tools and mental strategies to help manage and/or overcome your mental health condition.