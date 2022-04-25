7 Cybersecurity Tips for Remote Employees

Have you recently transitioned to working remotely? If so, kudos! You’re one of the lucky ones. Not everyone has the option to work from home, and you should count yourself fortunate that you do. But working remotely comes with a lot of great perks like not having to commute, being able to design your own office space, and having a more flexible schedule but it also comes with some challenges. One of those challenges is cybersecurity.





When you’re in an office, there are usually information technology professionals who are responsible for keeping the network secure. But when you’re working remotely, it’s up to you to make sure your computer and devices are safe from cyber threats. Here are 7 cybersecurity tips for remote employees:





1. Use a VPN

If your company offers a virtual private network (VPN), make sure to use it whenever you connect to the internet, whether you’re working from home or using public Wi-Fi. A VPN encrypts your data and routes it through a secure server, making it much harder for hackers to intercept and steal your information.





2. Keep Your Software Up to Date

One of the best ways to protect your computer from malware and viruses is to keep your software up to date. That includes your operating system, as well as any applications you have installed. Whenever a new update is available, install it as soon as possible. Most software updates include security patches that can help protect you from the latest threats.





3. Use Strong Passwords

When it comes to passwords, longer is always better. In fact, the ideal password is at least 12 characters long and includes a mix of upper- and lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols. If you’re having trouble coming up with a strong password, try using a passphrase instead. For example, “Ilovemydog1234!” is much stronger than “ilovedogs”.





4. Don’t Click on Suspicious Links or Attachments

One of the most common ways for hackers to gain access to your computer is by tricking you into clicking on a malicious link or opening a harmful attachment. Be extra cautious when you’re working remotely and only click on links and attachments from sources you trust. If you’re not sure whether a link or attachment is safe, err on the side of caution and don’t click it.





5. Back Up Your Data Regularly

You should always back up your data, but it’s especially important to do so if you’re working remotely. That way, if your computer is ever lost, stolen, or damaged, you’ll still have all your important files. There are a few different ways you can back up your data, including using an external hard drive, storing files in the cloud, or emailing them to yourself.





6. Use a Firewall

A firewall is a software program that helps protect your computer from unauthorized access. It does this by blocking incoming traffic that isn’t supposed to be there. Most computers come with a built-in firewall, but you can also install third-party firewall software. Either way, make sure your firewall is turned on and working properly.





7. Be Careful What You Share on Social Media

If you’re working remotely, it’s important to be careful about what you share on social media. That’s because anything you post online whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn is public and can be seen by anyone, including potential hackers. So if you wouldn’t want your boss or clients to see it, don’t post it online.





By following these tips, you can help keep yourself safe from cyber criminals. And remember, if you have any questions about cybersecurity, don’t hesitate to ask your employer or contact ITS Group.

