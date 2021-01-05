Best First Cars Under $20k

With the prices of everything increasing, it’s hard to believe that you can still get a new car for less than $20,000. Even though the list gets shorter every year, there are still a few quality vehicles that won’t break the bank.

When making your first vehicle purchase, take a hint from these car accident lawyers in Orange County and look for safety first. Dependability should come second, and style (although important) should come last. With those criteria in mind, here are a few of the best first car options under $20,000.

1. 2020 Honda Fit Base MSRP $16,190

Number one for value and reliability in this category is the Honda Fit. The Fit is ranked by U.S News as the best vehicle you can buy for under $20,000, as well as the Best Subcompact Car for the money. Even though it’s on the smaller side, the interior is exceptionally versatile and is capable of handling all sizes and shapes of cargo, not to mention its stellar fuel economy.

2. 2020 Honda Civic Base MSRP $19,850

At almost $20,000 in 2020, this is probably the last year the Civic will make this list. Well-known for being one of the original economy cars available in the U.S., the Civic set the standard for reliability and affordability. It has an upscale feel, roomy interior, and engine options that offer lively performance and excellent fuel economy.

3. 2020 Kia Forte Base MSRP $17,890

This compact car is the best you can get for the money, according to U.S. News. Not only does it come in well under $20,000, but it has good fuel economy, impressive reliability scores, and an outstanding warranty, all of which will save you even more money in the long haul. The Kia Forte also comes with plenty of standard safety equipment, making it a Top Safety Pick.

4. 2020 Hyundai Veloster Base MSRP $18,800

This four-seat hatchback is sporty looking and boasts plenty of cargo space. It also has 3 doors, which is pretty cool. There’s one on the driver’s side and two on the passenger’s side, which makes much easier access to the back seats. It also has a nice 147-horsepower engine with an optional 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. It’s also a Top Safety Pick for 2020.

5. 2020 Kia Rio Base MSRP $15,850

This subcompact car has it all. The Kia Rio is efficient, reliable, sporty looking, and has the low price you’re after. Its excellent warranty and well-known Kia quality make it one of the best new cars for your money. With fuel economy numbers at 41 mpg on the highway, it’s one of the best values out there if you’re looking for a smaller car to get you through your morning commute.

6. 2020 Kia Soul Base MSRP $17,490