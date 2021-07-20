Best Padlocks and Hardest Codes to Crack

Privacy and security are two principles and practices that we all rely on and believe in, and for obvious reasons. Yet it’s also true that the degree to which you’re prepared to invest in both of those can differ depending on your particular needs.

For this reason, it’s a great idea to consider just what implements you may secure your possessions with, so as to avoid theft, loss, or damage to those belongings. Far and above the most versatile and regularly-utilized pieces of equipment are that of the humble padlock and code lock. These can be purchased in various sizes and strengths, while also offering additional features from time to time.

A competent locksmith will almost always tell you, however, that there are almost no consumer locks that cannot be broken into given enough time, energy and skill. This is why it’s sometimes more important to store your belongings in a place where active observation, CCTV and round-the-clock management is provided, such as that provided by Self Storage in Provo.

But what should you be looking for in a padlock or coded lock (such as those provided by a safe?)

Combinations & Robust Surroundings

Combination safes are very popular for storing a wide array of possessions, such as valuables we keep at home. Yet it’s true that while opting for high-digit combination opportunities can merit potentially hundreds of thousands of possible access codes, preventing brute-forcing the combination lock, the shell surrounding the combination safe should be considered.

Can a shimmy access the mechanism easily? Do false grommets hide screws that can be opened to access the circuitry? A healthy balance of both combination versatility and robust casings should be considered.

Mechanical Lock Strengths

Digitized locks, such as with combination safes, will almost always offer a mechanical failsafe you can use should the electronics become faulty and effectively prevent access to the main panel.

Sometimes, this comes in the form of an easily-pickable mechanical lock hidden under a secret panel. For that reason, make sure you do your research and purchase safes that either shield their mechanical locks well, or that use false gates to prevent easy picking.

Thick Bodies, Robust Strength

It’s important to consider just how strong a lock is, and the vinyl, metal derivative or weatherproofed plastic that coats it. But it’s also important to think of how someone is likely to access that lock, and what kind of security it can offer.

It’s unlikely that someone is going to use an angle grinder to access your locked bicycle, for instance, but using a lock with a steel cable attachment can prevent that, effectively chewing up the saw blade. The body strength should be considered just as important as the lock mechanism itself.

Utility

The best form of security comes in misdirection and privacy. This is why some people opt to use dummy safes in their office containing a small amount of money – hiding the real cash elsewhere.

For this reason, sometimes the best lock you can purchase is one that helps you secure privacy. Perhaps this might include padlocks with two key funnels as opposed to one, with one of these acting as the false gate. As you can see, security is always dependent on the context of the situation.