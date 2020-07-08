How Communities Have Changed Since the Internet Arrived
The universe is in
a constant state of change and our planet is also undergoing change, as we
develop new technologies that empower us to do things that were thought
impossible only a few years ago. What do these changes mean for communities?
This is something we will take a look at in this article, as we examine the
effects of the World Wide Web in relation to communities.
Face to Face Video Calls
This is one aspect of the Internet that has affected
communities, both in positive and negative ways, with the positive being the
fact that communication is so much easier now, yet this means we are
interacting physically less than before. Digital technology is developing at
such a rate, it is hard to keep abreast of new technologies, and while many
people stay at home more than they used to, we still have great community
places like Tradies in Sutherland, where people can get
together over a cold beer and some hearty food and catch up on the latest news.
Remote Communities
The Internet empowers those who live in remote
regions, allowing them to communicate over long distances, using social media
platforms and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) applications that allow voice
and video calls. In Australia, the Internet provides distance learning
programs, and we have many remote communities in such a massive country that is
also a continent, and having the ability to communicate in real time in an
inexpensive way really does make a difference. If a person who lives in a
remote location requires urgent medical treatment, for example, the World Wide
Web might just save their life, and if someone’s vehicle broke down miles from
anywhere, they can call for help using an Internet-based application.
Social Media
This is one aspect of digital technology that really
does benefit communities, as each can create their very own group, where they
can share local news and discuss community issues. This empowers communities in
many respects; people can be made aware of pressing social issues, plus it has
never been this easy to gather support for a good cause. Communication is vital
for communities and The Internet offers free real-time chat and video calls and
that is an invaluable asset for many communities.
Sharing Important News
This has never been more evident than during the
global Covid-19 pandemic, a time when people really need updated information,
which can help them to better prepare. That magical ‘share’ button on Facebook
really can make a piece of information go viral in just a few minutes, and when
we are dealing with a global threat such as the Covid-19 virus, time is of the
essence.
Bringing People Closer Together
The Internet certainly helps communities to remain
strong, as information is very quickly posted and shared, and this was very
well demonstrated when we had the huge fires spreading across Australia, and it
is very likely that quick communication saved lives.
While there might be a few negative aspects of the
Internet, the positives are indeed many, and communities all over the world
benefit greatly from this amazing global network.
