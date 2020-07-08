The Novice Homeowner’s Guide to Roof Maintenance

If you are buying

your very first property, welcome to home ownership, a great long-term strategy

to create wealth, and while the first few years of mortgage payments will be

tough, it does get easier as you pay off the interest, and finally, one day,

you will have paid for the house and should be sitting on a lot of equity that

will secure your retirement. The roof is the most important component of every

structure, and with that in mind, here are some tips on roof maintenance that

will help you make the right choices.