How Telling Your Employer About Your Disability Can Actually Protect You

Discussing your disability with another person is a very personal decision. This is especially true when it comes to discussing your disability with your employer. You may feel worried about how your employer will respond and how you will be treated after you disclose your disability. However, it is important to remember that there are legal protections in place for people with disabilities, so telling your employer about your disability can actually be a good thing.

Understanding the Law

The American Disabilities Act (ADA) specifically prohibits discrimination against a person with a disability in the workplace. According to Drew Lewis, PC, this means that from the hiring process to actually working, an employer cannot discriminate against you because of your disability. If you do face discrimination, you can bring a legal claim against your employer.

Under the ADA, you are also permitted to disclose your disability or explain the details of your disability on your own time. It is your decision on when to share your disability with your employer. Though it can feel frightening, explaining your situation can be very beneficial to your workplace experience.

Benefits of Disclosing Your Disability

There are several benefits of choosing to disclose your disability to your employer. A few of these benefits include:

Access to Accommodations: One of the main reasons you may want to tell your employer about your disability is that under the ADA, you are entitled to reasonable accommodations in the workplace. Sometimes, certain tasks at work can feel overwhelming, but a simple accommodation can make it totally doable. Employers only have to provide accommodations if they are aware of your need. Disclosing your disability can lead to accommodations that make your work life much more comfortable.

