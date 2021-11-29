How to Create a Construction Waste Management Plan

Material waste is a big problem in the construction industry. Construction companies that take on large or multi-phase projects create waste with each new phase added. Often, they are responsible for waste created by subcontractors, and waste storage and removal can be challenging. This article will explain how to create a waste management plan specifically tailored to construction waste.

The first step to creating a waste management plan is to understand what waste has been (or will be) created throughout the project. This information can usually be found in the waste tracking log or waste manifest. In the waste manifest, waste tracking number, waste type, waste description and quantity need to be recorded.

Additionally, for each waste stream there are items that should be evaluated:

materials that are hazardous waste

materials that are non-hazardous waste

materials that can be recycled or reused

Once waste materials have been identified, the next step is to determine how they should be handled. Some waste products will be recyclable, while others will need to go directly into a landfill. Hazardous materials may need to be handled separately and taken to a waste management facility.

If recycling is possible, waste materials should be sorted and piled, with no waste contaminating other waste piles.

The waste management company chosen for the project needs to know what waste streams exist and how they should be handled. They also need to know where dumpsters or roll-offs will be located as waste materials are produced. They will also arrange waste transportation to either the landfill or recycling center.

Though waste management may seem like an overwhelming task, it actually can be quite simple with a thorough waste management plan. A waste management plan is simply a document that outlines how waste should be evaluated and handled throughout the construction project. This makes waste management easy and waste is properly managed without waste ever contaminating other waste materials.

This plan will look different for every project, but some things are universal. For example, waste should be evaluated throughout the construction process to ensure that nothing is overlooked. Material needs should also be included in the waste management plan. This means that waste tracking number, waste type, waste description and quantity should be listed. This information can then be used to track waste through the waste manifest. The waste management plan needs to also include who will do what onsite.

Though waste management seems like a big task, it can be very simple when planned in advance. Your waste management plan can lay out exactly what needs to happen throughout the project to ensure waste is never improperly managed or contaminated.