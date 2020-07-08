How to Safely Order Food from a Restaurant During the Pandemic
We are in the midst of
a global pandemic that has taken many lives. If you are still sheltering in
your home out of fear of contracting the virus, there are many ways to order
food safely instead of going outside. It is safe to order food from a
restaurant, they are taking precautions to ensure their products are sterilised
before they reach your home.
Delivery
Instructions
Most countries are
starting to get a handle on the coronavirus, but the global medical community
has yet to come up with a vaccine. It has and will have a huge effect on
economies through the world, and it will take time for many industries to
recover.
Most restaurants are
now dependent on take-away order and they have stepped up their game to attract
customers. You can visit sites like http://catalinarosebay.com.au/ and order tasty meals to go. When you go online
and order, there is usually an option that gives the delivery drivers
instructions on the drop.
You can ask the delivery
driver to drop the food off at the door or send them a picture of where you
would like the food to be left. If you have concerns about the virus you no
longer have to physically take the food from the delivery driver.
Wash Your Hands
The WHO continues to
stress the importance of washing your hands whenever you touch something. The
virus spreads from physical contact, so the moment you touch the delivery bag,
wash your hands.
Ordering from a
restaurant during the pandemic is actually one of the safest things you can do.
This industry has strict health regulations in place for many years to ensure
they do not spread any type of pathogens, such as hepatitis A, influenza, or
any kind of virus.
The virus can live on
kitchen utensils and takeout containers, so the moment you dispose of them,
clean your hands before touching your face. Throw the restaurant containers out
and use your own plates.
Tip the Driver
Food delivery drivers
are usually paid by the hour or they get paid per job by a food delivery platform.
This is their full-time job; they do not have an option to work from home or
simply not go out and earn a living. The only way they can support themselves
and their families is to deliver food to customers who need it.
There are many ways to
safely tip your driver, you can do it through an app, or you can give them
money when they drop off the food. If you wish to give them cash, make sure you
clean your hands when touching money.
There is no evidence to suggest that the
novel coronavirus can live on food. However, it can live on items such as food
packaging for a few days. You do not have to worry about catching something
from a sick chef or delivery driver. When your food arrives, remember to
transfer it to your own plates, wash your hands and do not touch your face.
Recent Comments