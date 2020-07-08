How to Safely Order Food from a Restaurant During the Pandemic

We are in the midst of

a global pandemic that has taken many lives. If you are still sheltering in

your home out of fear of contracting the virus, there are many ways to order

food safely instead of going outside. It is safe to order food from a

restaurant, they are taking precautions to ensure their products are sterilised

before they reach your home.

Delivery

Instructions

Most countries are

starting to get a handle on the coronavirus, but the global medical community

has yet to come up with a vaccine. It has and will have a huge effect on

economies through the world, and it will take time for many industries to

recover.

Most restaurants are

now dependent on take-away order and they have stepped up their game to attract

customers. You can visit sites like http://catalinarosebay.com.au/ and order tasty meals to go. When you go online

and order, there is usually an option that gives the delivery drivers

instructions on the drop.

You can ask the delivery

driver to drop the food off at the door or send them a picture of where you

would like the food to be left. If you have concerns about the virus you no

longer have to physically take the food from the delivery driver.

Wash Your Hands

The WHO continues to

stress the importance of washing your hands whenever you touch something. The

virus spreads from physical contact, so the moment you touch the delivery bag,

wash your hands.

Ordering from a

restaurant during the pandemic is actually one of the safest things you can do.

This industry has strict health regulations in place for many years to ensure

they do not spread any type of pathogens, such as hepatitis A, influenza, or

any kind of virus.

The virus can live on

kitchen utensils and takeout containers, so the moment you dispose of them,

clean your hands before touching your face. Throw the restaurant containers out

and use your own plates.

Tip the Driver

Food delivery drivers

are usually paid by the hour or they get paid per job by a food delivery platform.

This is their full-time job; they do not have an option to work from home or

simply not go out and earn a living. The only way they can support themselves

and their families is to deliver food to customers who need it.

There are many ways to

safely tip your driver, you can do it through an app, or you can give them

money when they drop off the food. If you wish to give them cash, make sure you

clean your hands when touching money.