Increasing Network Security with Network Detection and Response

Did you know that 79% of organizations are struggling to detect threats hidden within encrypted network traffic? Cyberattacks are on the rise with 1.5x more ransomware attacks in 2021 vs 2020, and 236.1 million attacks occurring just in the first half of 2022 alone. Hackers are utilizing internet dark space, areas in the network without security measures, and are able to sneak past traditional security measures.

Network Detection and Response (NDR) systems are able to detect encrypted malware within network dark space. All areas of the network are monitored by these systems so there are less opportunities for attacks to occur. These systems detect anomalous network traffic that traditional tools miss, and alert security teams to these threats in real-time. IT teams are then able to address the most pressing threats instead of trying to watch over the entire network. This allows for more streamlined processes and ensures for an overall more effective security system.

Cyber attacks can be extremely damaging to organizations so it is important to have a strong security system in place. NDR systems can be the solution to malware attack woes. To learn how these systems work and how to implement them in your network security system, take a look at the infographic below: