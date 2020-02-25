Our Orwellian White House Is Distributing Doctored Evidence
Americans everywhere had pitifully low expectations for
President Trump’s administration when he came into office, but even the most
forgiving amongst us were shocked by the recent actions of our Orwellian White
House. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and other communications officials in the
executive mansion recently distributed doctored video evidence to the public in
an attempt to smear a CNN journalist trying to hold the administration
accountable.
Here’s why Americans need to be worried about the White House’s
embrace of literally Orwellian political tactics, and how we can resist this
truth decay that’s destroying our nation.
The White House is
lying to you
There’s simply no other way to describe recent events other
than to say that the White House is blatantly lying to the American people and
the world abroad. After CNN’s Jim Acosta recently questioned the president
during a televised press conference, the commander-in-chief quickly grew irate
and dismissed his perfectly valid question. Yet again, President Trump
dismissed the journalists like Acosta as mere “fake news,” falsely slamming his
network as illegitimate in a baffling and embarrassing display for an American
president.
Acosta pressed on, trying to get the
president to actually answer a question, when a White House intern confronted
him and attempted to snatch the microphone he was using away. He gently
resisted her, politely addressing her when she reaches into his personal space,
and certainly never laid his hands on her in the insidious way that the White
House is now insisting he did. Later, they actually released fully doctored
evidence of the entire event, editing the video footage like moving storage pods, to make the journalist’s
natural movements look more aggressive.
After the White House’s assertions were disproven by
everyone in the mainstream media, including his close allies at Fox, they just
kept lying. It should be clear for everyone to see by now that this president
doesn’t feel he’s bound to the truth like the rest of us. As a matter of fact,
President Trump is actively lying in an effort to undermine the common truth
and reality that underpins our democratic system. When nothing can be proven
true, when everything can be called into question, petty tyrants and liars like
him are just as valid and trustworthy as the most legitimate and honest of
folk.
This president wants a war with the media, but more than
that, he wants a war with any opposition against him. This includes the very
fabric of objective truth itself, since it so often flies in the face of the
subjective malice and lies President Trump ceaselessly spews. We can’t buy into
his war on reality, and must stand fast by the truth, holding onto it at every
available opportunity. No matter how much this infant president screams and
shouts, we can’t let him reshape reality at his whim.
Don’t buy into the White House and its absurd,
fabricated evidence. The president’s war on reality is growing more unchecked
by the day, and if Americans don’t come together to oust him soon he’ll only
grow more and more dangerous.
