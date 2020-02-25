Our Orwellian White House Is Distributing Doctored Evidence

Americans everywhere had pitifully low expectations for

President Trump’s administration when he came into office, but even the most

forgiving amongst us were shocked by the recent actions of our Orwellian White

House. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and other communications officials in the

executive mansion recently distributed doctored video evidence to the public in

an attempt to smear a CNN journalist trying to hold the administration

accountable.

Here’s why Americans need to be worried about the White House’s

embrace of literally Orwellian political tactics, and how we can resist this

truth decay that’s destroying our nation.

The White House is

lying to you

There’s simply no other way to describe recent events other

than to say that the White House is blatantly lying to the American people and

the world abroad. After CNN’s Jim Acosta recently questioned the president

during a televised press conference, the commander-in-chief quickly grew irate

and dismissed his perfectly valid question. Yet again, President Trump

dismissed the journalists like Acosta as mere “fake news,” falsely slamming his

network as illegitimate in a baffling and embarrassing display for an American

president.

Acosta pressed on, trying to get the

president to actually answer a question, when a White House intern confronted

him and attempted to snatch the microphone he was using away. He gently

resisted her, politely addressing her when she reaches into his personal space,

and certainly never laid his hands on her in the insidious way that the White

House is now insisting he did. Later, they actually released fully doctored

evidence of the entire event, editing the video footage like moving storage pods, to make the journalist’s

natural movements look more aggressive.

After the White House’s assertions were disproven by

everyone in the mainstream media, including his close allies at Fox, they just

kept lying. It should be clear for everyone to see by now that this president

doesn’t feel he’s bound to the truth like the rest of us. As a matter of fact,

President Trump is actively lying in an effort to undermine the common truth

and reality that underpins our democratic system. When nothing can be proven

true, when everything can be called into question, petty tyrants and liars like

him are just as valid and trustworthy as the most legitimate and honest of

folk.