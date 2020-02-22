HCR Wealth Advisors and Early Financial Lessons from Coronavirus

It’s not easy to capture the world’s attention. Natural disasters and bombed oil fields distract us for a few days until the degree of damage is assessed and corrective action is taken. Then the next “News Alert” takes over the news threads.

But something open-ended that cannot yet be measured –

like coronavirus (or what the World Health Organization has come to call it, COVID-19)

– is different. The number of infected people and lives lost are still climbing.

And the figures quoted by the Chinese officials are questionable.

Those old enough to have been investors in the days of SARS (2003) and H1N1 (2009) will remember that they affected global markets for a short time. Except for smaller local disruptions, the effects were not catastrophic.

So, what has changed? The size of the Chinese economy,

its insinuation into global supply chains, and the buying power of its

population.

The World Bank tells us China’s GDP grew from 4.3% to

15.8% of global GDP between 2003 and 2018. Today the Asian supply chain imports

about 40% of its intermediate goods from China; the U.S. imports about 10%. And

the buying power of China’s own population has grown tremendously.

At the moment, the assessment by some is that the loss to

global GDP will be a blip, and China will recover fully by the end of the year.

But projections are still undefined, so its economy could still face systemic

decline, and global markets could suffer volatility.

How are investors reacting?

Buy-and-hold investors will discount all the reporting as

chatter and will hold true to their philosophy that they can weather the

market’s volatility. Since no one knows how volatile things will get, the more critical

unknown is how long it will take their investments to recuperate from any

losses so they can benefit from future upswings.

The rest of the investors are asking themselves – and their advisors – what they should do. More complacent investors figure the financial systems in the U.S. and China are fundamentally strong and will be impacted only in the short term and – as with SARS and H1N1 – the impact will be negligible in the long-run.

Others are seeking recommendations on what investments to

sell to free up cash to be ready to buy into equities at new cheaper prices

when the market turns back around. They are looking at proactive steps to take

to protect their portfolios and they are searching for opportunities to

explore.

In short, investors are all over the map.

What are the Talking Heads Saying?

Under normal circumstances, there is so much discord in

the recommendations of ‘experts’ that investors eventually pick a couple to

follow and ignore the rest. The uncertainty of the coronavirus epidemic has

more people looking to these experts for guidance.

But, the lack of consensus is more significant than ever.

For every person calling the impact “overblown or exaggerated,” another is

calling it a “black swan” event for specific sectors and economies around the

world. (A black swan event is an unpredictable one that goes beyond what is usually

expected of a situation, with potentially severe consequences.)

Let’s just look at three experts

Mohamed El-Erian is the chief economic adviser of Allianz and former CEO of Pimco. He sees the impact as a fundamental shock to economic growth in China. In early February 2020, he saw coronavirus as paralyzing China, then cascading throughout the global economy. Central bank policy will not be able to counter it. He said it affects the demand and supply side, disrupts domestic and international activities, and derails the service sector at a time when the manufacturing sector is still weak. He recommends resisting the inclination to buy on the dip.

Ray Dalio is the founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. Bridgewater is the largest hedge fund in the world, with over $190 billion under management. He feels there is no way to predict what will happen. In mid-February 2020, on his Twitter feed, he said, “I think the most likely outcome is that this virus will be a larger version of SARS that will have a significant temporary effect but won’t have a big long term influence.” The best bet, he suggested, is to diversify portfolios across geographic locations, asset classes, and currencies.

Jeremy Siegel is a professor of finance at the Wharton School of Business. His entire focus in mid-February was on what the market will do this year, in five years, and in 14 years. (This year, he expects 5% to 10% in total return. After accounting for inflation, investors can expect an average of 5% in returns over the next five years. And the Dow should double from 30,000 to 60,000 in about 14 years.) His only comment on coronavirus was that it was keeping the Dow from hitting 30,000.

So, who is right?

Time will tell. Meanwhile, let’s look at some more

vulnerable markets.

What Markets Might be Vulnerable?

What is happening in China – the epicenter of the coronavirus

epidemic – will show us where we can look for its impact.

Bloomberg tells us that the Chinese provinces that

account for nearly 69% of Chinese GDP have suffered closures. Factories, shops,

and restaurants are shut. Ships are trapped at ports and consumer spending is

way down.

Travel restrictions affect many millions, particularly in

the crucial manufacturing hub of Wuhan. Trucks, trains, and planes are not

allowed to cross provincial boundaries, affecting individuals and freight. Not

only are factories shut down in China, but others are also shutting across the

globe for lack of parts. Consequently, some global supply chains of major world

manufacturers are severed.

Where China is the dominant supplier of a product

worldwide, finding alternative suppliers will be particularly difficult.

The Oil Industry

The demand for oil in China dropped by about 3 million barrels per day in early February 2020. China refines much of the crude oil it imports and has had to pull back its production of petrochemical products. (Think of its plastics consumption in nationwide manufacturing: think Walmart.) They are unable to absorb any more stockpiles of unused products. So, as the world’s top importer of oil (at 11 million barrels per day), its source countries of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Iraq, Oman, and Brazil are being hit.

Lower demand means lower global prices, and many other oil-producing nations will feel the impact on oil revenues if the situation is not resolved quickly. Those countries include Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, and Angola.

Lower export revenues can lead to all sorts of pressures

within export nations. Russia, for example, is notorious for acting out to

cover for financial pressures at home.

Not even the U.S. would be left untouched. Shale and oil

firms are producing record amounts of oil with higher breakeven points than

producers in other producing nations. Low prices and a prolonged recovery could

result in shutting down U.S. wells, causing layoffs and bankruptcies.

Watching how U.S. oil companies manage these disruptions

is just one aspect. Watch companies that have high proportions of fuel or

petrochemicals in their cost structure, too. Lower input costs can lead to

profit opportunities.

Consumer Products

The consumer electronics and video gaming industry will

be one of the hardest hit as a result of coronavirus. Microsoft (Xbox) and Sony

(PlayStation) plan to release their long-awaited next-generation systems right

before the 2020 holiday shopping season. Nintendo’s Switch has already

scheduled late deliveries. New consoles only come out once or twice a decade, and

they are made in China.

New games are also launched before the holidays. Although

most are made in the U.S., Japan, and Europe, much of the game-building process

is outsourced to China, including 30-50% of the art.

PC shipments are expected to go down in the first quarter of 2020. Smartphone shipments are forecast to drop 40% to 50% in the same period and the decline may extend further into the year. Foxconn, for example, produces Apple’s iPhone and has had to quarantine workers, which may result in the delay of the next iPhone. (Apple typically schedules launches for each September.)

The launches planned in China for 5G devices are being

delayed or canceled altogether as large public events are forbidden at present.

All related marketing events are also being cut back.

And it’s not just games and phones. How many

home appliances like microwaves and refrigerators are made in China or

elsewhere in Asia? How many risk supply disruptions from Chinese manufacturers?

How much merchandise on a Big Box store’s floor could be affected? Supply chain

disruptions can impact just about everything.

Supply Chains

Some auto manufacturers have suspended production in Asia for a lack of parts coming from China. Hyundai in South Korea is an example. Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Honda, and Nissan have shut some production down in China, too.

For now, this may not be a problem. Auto inventories are

high, and demand can likely be met with existing supply. Even in China, excess

inventory should compensate for the shutdowns but eventually, U.S. and European

manufacturers may wish more of their parts manufacturers were still onshore.

The medical supply chain is at higher risk. Most of the world’s supply of respirators and face masks are made in China. Not only are they needed in China – so supply may be cut short outside of China – but there are concerns about their sterility. On the off-chance that the epidemic expands in the U.S., where will it source the respirators and masks it needs?

Many components used in the pharmaceutical industry come

from China, too. Again, the two factors come into play: availability and

sterility.

This wake-up call should be enough to motivate the

increased domestic production of critical medical supplies. Maybe some purchases

do not need to be determined by the lowest cost.

Leisure Industries

The tourism industry felt the impact of coronavirus

almost immediately. The drop in the number of Chinese tourists is the most

obvious effect. As China has grown its “middle class,” the number of Chinese

travelers has multiplied to destinations all over the world. Today, one in ten

international travelers has a Chinese passport.

They set a new record for global outbound tourist

spending in 2016, with over 135 million people traveling abroad. How will this

affect some of their favorite destinations, such as Thailand, Japan, Vietnam,

South Korea, Singapore, the U.S., and Italy?

They spend twice as much per day as the average

non-Chinese tourist and account for over 20% of the money spent by all

international travelers. How might the cut-back in travel affect the

profitability of all of the airlines, tour operators, hotels, and restaurants in

their top destinations?

The New York Times reports that in greater New York, tour

operators, hotels, and travel agents have already been affected. That is not

surprising: the city’s convention and visitors bureau reported that nearly 8

percent of foreign travelers who visited New York in 2018 came from China.

Along with tourism comes airline travel. More and more

carriers are discontinuing service in and out of China. Some have announced they

will not resume until the end of April 2020. Their profits will feel the pinch.

Domestic travelers are being turned off by the idea of

spending time in airports and undergoing coronavirus screenings. The thought of

recirculated air inside the planes – and the fear of contagion because the

virus can live for many days on surfaces – have caused people to change their

plans. For the moment, air travel has lost its appeal.

Cruise lines are feeling the impact as well. Coronavirus

has already led to the quarantine of entire vessels. Passengers are spending

extra days or weeks on board before being allowed to disembark. One cruise

liner sitting off a Japanese port has 219 infected passengers. Cancellations

abound as future passengers find less ‘constrained’ options for their

vacations.

The losses in most aspects of the tourism industry will

end when the danger of infection by coronavirus ends. But, it is not so likely

to benefit from a sharp rebound as a result of pent-up demand. The opportunity

will have passed because – for employees, for example – vacations are linked to

specific dates. They will have done something else this year.

How Can Coronavirus Affect the Global Economy?

The temptation is to compare the coronavirus

epidemic to SARS, although China’s economy played a much smaller role in the

global economy then. There was a dip in growth in the months during and right

after the containment of the SARS epidemic, followed by a rebound. Consumer

durables, software, hotels, restaurants, and airlines were among the activities

hardest hit after SARS broke out.

Some Chinese economists estimate that China’s

GDP growth may drop to 5% or lower in the first quarter of 2020. Others predict

an overall decline in China’s GDP for the year, after a technical recession in

the first half of 2020.

The effect of China’s sharp drop in

industrial activity can be disruptions elsewhere. It is normally the largest

and most voracious consumer of raw materials, fuels, and foods from the world

over.

What is the worst-case scenario for coronavirus?

While not likely, a broader and longer outbreak of the virus with time will

affect financial markets, the flow of capital, global value chains, and price

levels. It will affect firms and households alike.

However, Larry Kudlow, the U.S. National

Economic Council Director, does not see an economic disaster for the nation.

The diverse American economy and its robust economic indicators will help

buffer any effects. In fact, he feels this may spur investment in and

development of production, plus a diversification of supply lines by bringing

them back to the U.S. While the ultimate impact of coronavirus is unknown, that

diversification could prove to be a longer-term benefit to the U.S.

economy.

What We Can Learn from Coronavirus that Can Help in Our Investing?

Regardless of how far coronavirus extends worldwide and how disruptive it becomes – even if only marginally, with a quick resolution – it can become a teaching moment for investors. This can be particularly valuable for those who do not have access to a financial advisor like HCR Wealth Advisors, or who usually are less hands-on with certain investments.

Retirement Savings Accounts

Among the latter group are the millions of Americans who

have their retirement savings invested in retirement accounts such as 401(k)s,

403(b)s, or IRAs. The company that handles the highest number of such accounts

manages 27.2 million 401(k)s and IRAs. That represents only 1.6% of the 1.7

billion accounts – with many people holding multiple accounts.

Many of those account holders have turned to managed

accounts for their 401(k)s and IRAs, paying fees to have professionals manage

them. They may allocate their 401(k) contributions into target-date funds,

balanced funds, or model portfolios. Or they may take a riskier self-directed

route. In the case of IRAs, the service providers may make similar

recommendations. And for many, that’s good enough. They see their accounts as

“set-it-and-forget-it.”

But fees could run 0.07% to 0.82% per year. That might

sound insignificant, but on the higher expense ratios of actively managed funds,

you are restricting the growth of your retirement savings. Imagine compounding

that cost over all the years your savings are invested. A simple portfolio of

low-cost index funds may do just as well or better. You might want to know how

to check.

All the talk about coronavirus and how it will impact the

world economies can be the motivation for you to “look under the hood.” With a

newfound understanding of how such an event can impact different markets, you might

want to go into your 401(k) or IRA reports and identify the funds in your

portfolio.

Learn to look up each fund in the free resource,

Morningstar.com. What may look intimidating at first is very structured and

easy to understand. Build yourself a simple spreadsheet with the headers:

5-letter symbol

Category [such as Small-Cap, Emerging Markets, Multi-Sector or International]

Yield in %

Net expense ratio

Lipper score

Holdings [top 10 companies in the fund]

Identify the name of each fund in which you are invested.

Look inside each fund and fill in your spreadsheet for each one. Once you’re

finished, look at the individual companies that make up the fund. See if they

are invested in categories, countries or sectors that appear most vulnerable.

If so, and if you find another fund with similar or

better yields and fees – but with safer individual investments – think about

changing the fund. Your service provider should be able to do that for you at

no cost.

Even if you decide not to change anything, there is

tremendous value in knowing the nature of your investments. Suddenly, they are no

longer a “black box.” And what is going on in the world has more relevance to

your successful retirement.

Individual Investments

If part of your portfolio includes self-directed

individual investments in companies or ETFs. For example, understanding the

factors affected by coronavirus can add a new dimension to your analyses of

existing and future holdings.

Before, market movements may have seemed too subtle to engender

enough conviction amidst all the noise. But, those triggered by the coronavirus

epidemic could be bold enough to point out opportunities for you to play the

market short and long.

