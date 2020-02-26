The 116th Congress Will Be The Most Diverse Yet

Progressives everywhere have plenty of reasons to celebrate

now that a blue wave has rolled across the United States and returned control

of the House of Representatives to the Democratic Party. One of the most

notable changes that the recent midterm elections ushered in is going

relatively unnoticed, however, and warrants further investigation. That trend,

of course, is that the new 116th Congress will be the most diverse

in American history, and stands to benefit the left’s efforts to build a more

equitable nation for everyone.

Here’s how the recent elections changed congress, and why

that’s such good news for American progressives everywhere.

Women and minorities

are heading to the House

Historically speaking, the bicameral legislatures of the

United States Congress have never been equitable nor representative; for the

vast majority of this country’s history, we’ve been solidly ruled by older,

conservative, White men. The 116th Congress is still overwhelmingly

skewed in favor of this group, but it’s more diverse and representative than

any to ever come before it. In the state of Texas, for instance, two Latinas

are going to Congress for the first time, despite the fact that Hispanics have

been a historically populous minority in that area.

2018 was rightfully called the “year

of the women” in tight congressional races because so many female candidates

are now flocking towards the House, too. While we’re still a far way off from

gender equality in American governance, the Democratic majority in the House will

include more women than ever before, including some exciting young guns like

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected. This is fantastic

for a progressive agenda and will lead to a cabinet refacing, because while the

GOP-controlled Senate may attempt to stall progressive initiatives the

solidly-diverse House will keep pushing through bills that are representative

of what real Americans want.

Religious diversity is beginning to grow in the house, too;

this year’s midterms gave us our first Muslim female ever elected to Congress,

for instance. More and more, our country’s legislative chambers are starting to

visually, ideologically, and demographically match the people they’re supposed

to represent. This trend will only continue if progressives get out and vote in

future elections, however.