Six Remedies for Anxiety

It is normal to have anxiety during some parts of your life. But it is not normal to have it be an all-consuming factor that cripples you daily.

When anxiety becomes a daily struggle, it is important to look for a remedy to fix it so you can take back control of your life.

Here are six remedies to consider when dealing with anxiety

Exercise daily

Getting a daily dose of exercise is so good for the body, mind and soul. It is said that exercise can work as well as medication in relieving anxiety. Best of all, it provides a long-term fix for fighting anxiety and feeling relief for those overwhelming moments of stress. Whether it be a long run, a swim, going for a bike ride, yoga or simply walking your dog, moving your body can help shake off the anxiety that too often overwhelms us.

Limit alcohol use

Did you know that alcohol is a natural sedative? This means that while alcohol may calm you momentarily, anxiety will return as soon as the alcohol wears off. This is why it is dangerous to rely on alcohol for dealing with anxiety because it is only a short-term fix and it will risk you becoming dependent on something that does not actually work.

Stop the caffeine intake

We get it, sometimes you need that cup of coffee to get you through the day. But for those that suffer from anxiety, caffeine is the enemy as it creates more nerves and jittery feelings. It has been scientifically proven that caffeine worsens anxiety. As tempting as it might be, if you are feeling anxious, don’t go for the caffeine. Try chamomile tea instead

Mediate

Have you tried it before? It is said that even 10 minutes a day can do wonders for calming the soul. When you feel chaos start to creep up on you, take some time out for yourself and meditate. It helps bring your mind into the present and relieves those feelings of stress and anxiety. The deep breathing that comes with meditating can slow your heart back to a normal pace, which is so important because a normal breathing pattern directly reduces anxiety.

Aromatherapy

This one is a goodie—and smells darn good too! Aromatherapy uses fragrances from essential oils to enhance your wellbeing. Oils that are inhaled add warmth to you that can help you sleep, relax, feel happier and lower your blood pressure. If you are feeling anxious, oils that will help include bergamot, lavender, sage, grapefruit and ylang-ylang.

CBD Oils

This alternative method is quickly proven to become a go-to for those who are dealing with anxiety. 40 million people are afflicted with anxiety and CBD is a healthy and natural way for people to conquer their fears and think clearly. How long does CBD last? For most people, it can last anywhere from two to six hours but is largely dependent on how the CBD is taken. It is important to discuss with your doctor the correct dosage and frequency that CBD is taken for helping with anxiety.