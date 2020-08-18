Some Excellent Reasons To Set Up Your New Business In Asia

There are many businesses all across the globe, based in the local towns

and cities, and by world standards, many of them are doing pretty well. They

are turning a profit, and they might even possibly be thinking, about expanding

in the local area. However, for many of these businesses, this is as far as

they go, which is a real shame, because there is a whole world out there, that

would probably be very interested in the product or service that they have to

offer. Many business owners are very nervous about making expansion plans, but

the Asian market is growing at a very fast rate, and there are many opportunities

to be had, if they would just take the chance.

The Asian market

is wide open at the moment, and it is quite straightforward process to go ahead

and set up business registration in Hong Kong. Once your business is registered there,

then you can begin to hire employees, and try to find new customers. Having a

business based in Hong Kong adds an element of class and prestige to your

current business, and setting up a business there offers up so many benefits.

The following are just some of them.

Great tax benefits – Hong Kong operates under a different tax

regime than that of the mainland China, and new startups can get VAT tax

refunds, because the Hong Kong government wants them to locate there. The tax

that you pay in Hong Kong is significantly less than China, and this allows you

to have extra funds in order to be able to hire the best employees using local recruitment agencies.

The gateway to China – Even though you are based in Hong Kong,

you have access to one of the biggest business and consumer markets in the

whole world. This will create huge business opportunities for you, and if you

do it right, your business will grow at an alarming rate. Profits will surge,

and you might have to take on new employees just to keep up. You will find

ongoing government support to help you.

Ease

of doing business – There

is very little bureaucracy in Hong Kong, when it comes to opening a new

business. It is quite possible to be able to open and start your new company,

in as little as two weeks, and thankfully, there are no foreign ownership

restrictions for Hong Kong companies. You get to take advantage of this

fantastic international transportation hub, that offers some of the best

business infrastructure facilities available.