Steps To Secure Your Email Inbox
Steps To Secure Your Email Inbox
It’s important to keep your email inbox secure, whether it’s your business account, or your personal email. Keeping it secure is so important, because you don’t want anybody to get a hold of your valuable information. You especially do not want scammers, or hackers, compromising your information that you have on your email accounts. Shalom Lamm even understands how important it is for you to keep your email inbox secure. Let’s talk about some steps to make sure that your email stays secure, that way no one else will be able to access it.
- Create a strong password that no one can guess. Don’t use the same password for other accounts that you have either. Strong passwords should contain a mixture of capitalized and lowercase letters, as well as numbers, and at least one special character. This keeps any unwanted people from being able to guess your password, and hack into your email account. Please remember to do this, as it is very important to keep your email inbox secure.
- Use the two step verification. This helps to keep your account secure and private. How you might wonder? Two step verification has your phone number, and will send you a text message, or phone call, to verify that it is you, when logging in from an unknown device. This helps to keep your account locked down to where hackers shouldn’t be able to access it without the code that it sends to your phone number.
- Keep your computer updated and secured. Keeping anti virus software on your computer helps to keep your email account secured as well. These are important steps to take so that you have your email inbox safely secured.
- Avoid opening up any links on emails that you are unsure of. If you don’t know who the sender is, then opening any links could be harmful for you, and your email account. It can give them access to your information, and that’s what we are trying to avoid. Keep away from any senders that you don’t know, and suspicious links.
- If you get any emails that say you need to login into your account, any accounts, do not click on those links either. They can look extremely real. They can look absolutely legitimate, but they’re not. Netflix, for example, isn’t going to send you an email and tell you to click this link to login into your account for whatever reason. It’s also a scam, so please don’t fall for it.
These are all ways that you can keep your email account secure, whether it’s a business account, or your personal account. These are important steps to take to keep it secure, even Shalom Lamm will gladly use these steps. He knows how important it is to keep your email inbox safe and secure. You don’t want hackers, or scammers, getting a hold of your email, and all of your information that your account contains. Use these tips to your advantage.
Recent Comments