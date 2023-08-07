The Rise of Intelligent Document Processing and AI

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasing in popularity, it is important to have a solid foundation of its definition. AI is by definition the ability of a computer or machine to learn from previous experiences. Three types of AI include machine learning, deep learning, and expert systems. All three of these learn to recognize input data patterns to create decisions. There are four categories of AI application: Generative AI, predictive analytics, natural language processing, and computer vision.

Because of the various types and categories of AI applications, AI use is growing in businesses. The most common use of AI is service operations optimization. The growth of AI is outlined by the fact that the number of AI capabilities used by businesses has almost doubled from 2018-1022. Growth is further emphasized by the fact that 63% expect AI investment to increase over the next three years.

AI has numerous known benefits that can assist the business and government sectors. For example, it results in greater speed, improved monitoring, enchanted talent management (streamlining the hiring process), and more.

There are five steps to follow to successfully incorporate AI into business operations. The first step is to define business needs. Then set near-term goals and then evaluate business capabilities. Finally, prepare the data and then begin small.

To better understand Intelligent Document Processing, Lazarus AI is an example. Lazarus AI works by extracting data from any type of document and then contextualizing the information. Several other types of AI can be used for intelligent document processing to increase business productivity.