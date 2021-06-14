Top 5 Cyberattacks of 2021 So Far

As a business, you need to be able to protect yourself from cyberattacks and ensure that your IT security is on point. You can’t afford to have the reputation of the company compromised, and this is something you need to try to get right as much as possible. There are so many factors that are going to help you look after the business and protect it from harm, and knowing about cyberattacks is the best way of achieving this.

Do as much as possible to think about the different factors that you can use to help your business here, and one of the key elements of this is making sure you consider the different ideas that will help you in this regard, such as hiring a trusted IT company in New York City. So, here is a list of the top 5 cyberattacks of 2021, and this is something you need to understand as much as possible.

1. Microsoft Exchange Server Cyber Attack

Perhaps one of the best-known and most renowned cyber attacks of 2021 came when hacks managed to hack the email servers of the Microsoft Exchange all across the world, and this led to the data of many private companies and governments across the world. This was a hugely high profile attack that cost Microsoft a ton of money, and led to some pretty negative publicity for a while. This is important to keep in mind because it is clear that even the biggest companies in the world can fall victim to cybercrime now and again.

2. Harris Federation Cyber Attack

In March 2021 the Harris Foundation became the victim of cyberattacks, causing a disruption to studies, and compromising sensitive data and information. It is estimated that around 37,000 students were affected, and this is something that can cause all kinds of problems over the years. So it is important that institutions look to protect themselves as well in the event of cyberattacks.

3. Bombardier

Bombardier experienced a massive data breach in February of this year, where many of the employees in Costa Rica had their sensitive data compromised. This is definitely something that happens to businesses more than we might think, and in this particular instance, more than 130 employees saw their data compromised.

4. Channel Nine Cyber Attack

Australian news channel Channel Nine was the subject of cyber attack in March of 2021, when a lot of data and sensitive materials were compromised. This led to a halt in the morning shows, as well as several bulletins too. Fortunately the channel was able to recover and get back to normal working order. Channel Nine originally branded the incident as a technical issue, but later admitted that it was the result of a cyberattack.

5. CNA Financial

Another company that experienced cyberattacks in 2021 was CNA Financial, ironically, one of the biggest cyber insurance firms in the United States. The company was forced to shut down for 3 days in order to prevent further compromise, and this was very damaging.