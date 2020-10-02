Treat Yourself: How You Can Reward Yourself After a Huge Promotion

Moving up in the professional world can be one of the most

thrilling feelings. We spend so many hours working that promotions can make you

finally feel like the hard work was worth it. The best part of a promotion is

the additional pay as some promotions require more work. Promotions near the

top of a company tend to come with less traditional work but a huge amount of

accountability. Rewarding yourself is important after a huge promotion as you

need to relax. The following are great ideas to reward yourself after working

for years for that huge promotion.

Plan a Nice Vacation

You do not want to take a vacation as soon as you are

promoted as you want to settle into the job. Once you have had a few projects

that are successful you should plan a vacation. There are so many options

online that can allow you to relax at an all-inclusive resort in a tropical

location. You want to take a vacation that allows you to rejuvenate while

enjoying yourself before returning to the office.

Upgrade Your Vehicle

You might have been wanting to get a new vehicle but simply

could not afford it. Your promotion could come at a time where your current

vehicle has started to give you problems. Investing in a car that has automated

driving features can relieve stress daily during your commute. You might find

that leasing a car makes more sense than buying as new cars depreciate as soon

as they leave the car lot. List out all of the features that you want in a car

like size or storage then select a few models you like. You could find a used

car that is a year or two old that allows you to save thousands without

impacting the quality of car.

New Piece of Jewelry

Jewelers in Raleigh or

Chapel Hill might have a selection of pieces that are custom. The last thing

you want to do is spend a large amount of money on a piece that is plain or

generic. Custom jewelry can allow you to express your personality or catch the

eye of coworkers. You know what type of jewelry and what style that you will

wear. Find something that you love that will help remind you of the promotion

you worked so hard for.

Splurge on that Home Renovation Project

You might have wanted to renovate your home for quite some

time. The added income from a promotion can be perfect to put towards home

renovations. Putting in a pool is a great example of an improvement that will

improve your quality of life. Turning the basement into an entertainment room

by finishing it is another example. Take the time to list out the potential

renovations along with how much they will cost. You might be able to take on

multiple projects with the extra money you earn annually.