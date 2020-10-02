Treat Yourself: How You Can Reward Yourself After a Huge Promotion
Moving up in the professional world can be one of the most
thrilling feelings. We spend so many hours working that promotions can make you
finally feel like the hard work was worth it. The best part of a promotion is
the additional pay as some promotions require more work. Promotions near the
top of a company tend to come with less traditional work but a huge amount of
accountability. Rewarding yourself is important after a huge promotion as you
need to relax. The following are great ideas to reward yourself after working
for years for that huge promotion.
Plan a Nice Vacation
You do not want to take a vacation as soon as you are
promoted as you want to settle into the job. Once you have had a few projects
that are successful you should plan a vacation. There are so many options
online that can allow you to relax at an all-inclusive resort in a tropical
location. You want to take a vacation that allows you to rejuvenate while
enjoying yourself before returning to the office.
Upgrade Your Vehicle
You might have been wanting to get a new vehicle but simply
could not afford it. Your promotion could come at a time where your current
vehicle has started to give you problems. Investing in a car that has automated
driving features can relieve stress daily during your commute. You might find
that leasing a car makes more sense than buying as new cars depreciate as soon
as they leave the car lot. List out all of the features that you want in a car
like size or storage then select a few models you like. You could find a used
car that is a year or two old that allows you to save thousands without
impacting the quality of car.
New Piece of Jewelry
Jewelers in Raleigh or
Chapel Hill might have a selection of pieces that are custom. The last thing
you want to do is spend a large amount of money on a piece that is plain or
generic. Custom jewelry can allow you to express your personality or catch the
eye of coworkers. You know what type of jewelry and what style that you will
wear. Find something that you love that will help remind you of the promotion
you worked so hard for.
Splurge on that Home Renovation Project
You might have wanted to renovate your home for quite some
time. The added income from a promotion can be perfect to put towards home
renovations. Putting in a pool is a great example of an improvement that will
improve your quality of life. Turning the basement into an entertainment room
by finishing it is another example. Take the time to list out the potential
renovations along with how much they will cost. You might be able to take on
multiple projects with the extra money you earn annually.
A huge promotion is something that you should celebrate by
treating yourself. Take the time to truly enjoy this time as the satisfaction
is nearly unmatched.
