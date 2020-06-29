Can Humans Eat Human-Grade Dog Food

Having a natural and healthy diet is something that many people strive for. They want to eat food that is good for them and has good ingredients, too. But it’s not just humans who are starting to eat better; it’s dogs, too. Human-grade dog foods are becoming more and more popular amongst the dog food industry. With the term “human-grade,” you would assume that means you can pour yourself a bowl of Fido’s food when you’re just too tired to make dinner. But is it really safe for humans to consume human-grade dog food?

Let’s start off by explaining what the requirements are for dog food to be labeled as human-grade. Both the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) are responsible for regulating human foods and dog foods. For a dog food to be given the stamp of “human-grade,” it must be made in a facility that is monitored by the USDA and then inspected by the USDA. The FDA then reviews it to make sure that the food is truly fit for human consumption. This guarantees that the food is strictly regulated and nothing slips through.

Now, you might be thinking that these are some strict standards. And you would not be wrong. These standards are strict for a reason—to ensure that the food is genuinely human edible. Another important thing to note is that the dog food must be made in a facility that produces human food only to be officially considered human-grade. It’s not just the ingredients that have to be safe for humans, but also the manufacturing and packaging of the food must meet specific federal regulations. This process may seem intense, but it is the best way to make sure that your dog’s food is exactly what it says it is.

With all of this information now, you’re probably feeling confident that you would be able to substitute that bowl of kibble for dinner. After all, your dog always seems to eat every last drop, it must taste pretty good the way he devours it. But as with anything, make sure you look closely at the ingredients. While some dog foods may be labeled as human-grade, that doesn’t always mean it’s something you would really want to eat; or even have your dog eat.

As we’ve learned, human-grade dog food has an extensive process to be considered such. But that doesn’t mean that the food is natural or the healthiest. Anti-nutrients, synthetics, and sketchy ingredients are still allowed in human grade dog foods. So they may be safe for you to eat, but do you really want to chow down on something that isn’t natural? It’s important that when looking for human-grade dog foods, you look for one that has natural ingredients. Knowing what you’re really eating is important, for not only you but your dog, too. If you look at the ingredient list and know what you’re looking at, then that’s when it is truly the safest for you to consume yourself.