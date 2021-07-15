How to Make Your Warehouse More Sustainable

Making your warehouse more sustainable will offer your business a number of distinct advantages. Firstly, it will reduce the environmental impact that your company is having. Secondly, it will help you to save money that might otherwise be going to waste on materials or energy. Thirdly, making your warehouse more sustainable helps you improve your brand image and win more customers.

Cut Down Energy Consumption

Warehouses can account for the majority of a business’s energy costs, which means that cutting down on energy consumption will not only reduce your carbon footprint but will also help your company save money. There are many steps that you can take to cut down on the energy consumption of your warehouse, for example:

Use more Efficient Lighting

First of all, you can start by increasing the amount of natural light in your warehouse. Next, you should switch all lights to use LED bulbs, which are much more energy-efficient than halogen bulbs and last considerably longer too.

Turn off Equipment

You should get into the habit of turning off all appliances and equipment when they are not being used. To do this you will need the help of all your staff to ensure that turning off equipment becomes standard practice.

Track Energy Use

Installing a system to track energy use will enable you to stay on top of your processes and amend operations that drain your energy.

Reduce Waste

Cutting back on the amount of waste that your warehouse is producing is another way in which you can save costs while becoming more sustainable. To reduce the amount of waste being produced you should take a look at your processes to ensure that materials are being used as effectively as possible. It is also useful to review your existing inventory management systems to avoid the waste that is associated with an overstocked and poorly managed inventory.

Even once you have changed your processes to cut back on waste, it is still likely that you will experience some waste. You should invest in a recycling compactor to better deal with the waste that you are producing in a sustainable way.

Use Environmentally Friendly Materials

Using environmentally friendly materials is another way in which you can make your warehouse greener. There are two main focuses when it comes to using more sustainable materials in your warehouse. Firstly, you will need to consider what products are being created and if they can be made from more sustainable materials. Secondly, you need to look at the warehouse building itself. If any repairs are needed, such as a new coat of paint, make sure to use non-toxic sustainable materials.

Standardize Processes