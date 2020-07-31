Ken Kurson on the Media Industry’s Transformation

Over the last several years, the media industry has totally

changed, dramatically. This has happened across all news properties, regardless

of the nature of how they might have traditionally been run predating these

changes. Indeed the digital and technological advances of the last decade have

caught up with the media industry just as they have caught up with so many

different industries.

Ken

Kurson has been at the forefront of the media industry in a variety of

different capacities over the last few decades. His career provides some

insight into the many ways in which the industry is changing – at an incredibly

accelerating fashion. Kurson served as the editor in chief of Observer for many

years. During his tenure, he oversaw the development and journalistic

production at both The New York Observer and The Commercial Observer.

During his time serving as the news property’s editor in

chief, Kurson

led the transition of the media property from a print outlet to a digital news

property. In doing so, Kurson pioneered and represented a larger change that has

taken place across the industry at so many different news properties. Indeed,

the journalism industry has struggled in recent years in terms of establishing

economic and financial models that prove sustainable.

With print media becoming a dinosaur of sorts and with few having

an interest in print media anymore, the web indeed has become the hub for news

production, and for good reason. We’ve seen an increasing interest among the broader

public to turn to the web for news consumption, as opposed to buying the print

daily as many of them once did. As this transformation in the ways in which people

consume news has taken root, many news properties have changed their functions

from print properties to digital news properties.

The

Times of Israel is an example of an outlet that has done so, in the Jewish

media landscape. Among mainstream media outlets, there have been extraordinary

amounts of news properties that have done the same. Among them are certainly

The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, which both continue to enjoy

surreal amounts of advertising revenue from their digital platforms. Esquire is another

property that has been notable in being a part of this broader industry-wide

transition. These changes are indeed dramatic in many instances.

But just because the changes themselves have been of

substantial scope and magnitude does not mean the effect has been an adverse

one. Not unlike other industries in the commercial landscape, many media

properties have been prepared and have adapted accordingly with the broader

changes that have taken root. Others have unfortunately not been as successful

or in some cases even actively resistant to embrace the changes that have come

with the increase in digital circulation, consumption and reach.

Indeed this is a principle that is in no way limited to the

media industry. In any and every industry, those that have properly embraced

the changes and reforms that have come with the technological revolution, have

proven more successful at navigating these unchartered waters. But yet there

are some actors that have nonetheless proven resistant to these changes, and

understandably so. It’s basic human nature for people to not be excited by

change but instead be intimidated by it. But the technological revolution has

demonstrated that it is here to stay, and certainly only going to increase in

its scope, its magnitude and the ways in which it will continue affecting industries,

and their respective stability.