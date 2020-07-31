Ken Kurson on the Media Industry’s Transformation
Over the last several years, the media industry has totally
changed, dramatically. This has happened across all news properties, regardless
of the nature of how they might have traditionally been run predating these
changes. Indeed the digital and technological advances of the last decade have
caught up with the media industry just as they have caught up with so many
different industries.
Ken
Kurson has been at the forefront of the media industry in a variety of
different capacities over the last few decades. His career provides some
insight into the many ways in which the industry is changing – at an incredibly
accelerating fashion. Kurson served as the editor in chief of Observer for many
years. During his tenure, he oversaw the development and journalistic
production at both The New York Observer and The Commercial Observer.
During his time serving as the news property’s editor in
chief, Kurson
led the transition of the media property from a print outlet to a digital news
property. In doing so, Kurson pioneered and represented a larger change that has
taken place across the industry at so many different news properties. Indeed,
the journalism industry has struggled in recent years in terms of establishing
economic and financial models that prove sustainable.
With print media becoming a dinosaur of sorts and with few having
an interest in print media anymore, the web indeed has become the hub for news
production, and for good reason. We’ve seen an increasing interest among the broader
public to turn to the web for news consumption, as opposed to buying the print
daily as many of them once did. As this transformation in the ways in which people
consume news has taken root, many news properties have changed their functions
from print properties to digital news properties.
The
Times of Israel is an example of an outlet that has done so, in the Jewish
media landscape. Among mainstream media outlets, there have been extraordinary
amounts of news properties that have done the same. Among them are certainly
The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, which both continue to enjoy
surreal amounts of advertising revenue from their digital platforms. Esquire is another
property that has been notable in being a part of this broader industry-wide
transition. These changes are indeed dramatic in many instances.
But just because the changes themselves have been of
substantial scope and magnitude does not mean the effect has been an adverse
one. Not unlike other industries in the commercial landscape, many media
properties have been prepared and have adapted accordingly with the broader
changes that have taken root. Others have unfortunately not been as successful
or in some cases even actively resistant to embrace the changes that have come
with the increase in digital circulation, consumption and reach.
Indeed this is a principle that is in no way limited to the
media industry. In any and every industry, those that have properly embraced
the changes and reforms that have come with the technological revolution, have
proven more successful at navigating these unchartered waters. But yet there
are some actors that have nonetheless proven resistant to these changes, and
understandably so. It’s basic human nature for people to not be excited by
change but instead be intimidated by it. But the technological revolution has
demonstrated that it is here to stay, and certainly only going to increase in
its scope, its magnitude and the ways in which it will continue affecting industries,
and their respective stability.
Media entrepreneurs have thrived in this changed media
environment however. Ken
Kurson is certainly among them. Kurson has led the creation of a series of
news properties that have accumulated loyal and enthusiastic followings and audiences
along the way. Among them are Book and Film Globe, Fine Art Globe and many
others. As the economics of the media industry continue to change, it will be
interesting for observers to be able to monitor the continued trend of media
entrepreneurs utilizing the modern day advances in technology to the advantage
of their media platforms. Indeed many of these advances have provided unique
tools in the way of not only helping to generate and create substantial
followings in terms of readership; but also to learn about one’s audiences in a
way that were never available.
